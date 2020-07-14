All apartments in Louisville
Patriot Crossing Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Patriot Crossing Apartments

7103 Yorktown Rd · (502) 276-0993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free Rent! Call or Text Today!
Location

7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY 40214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7209-1Y · Avail. Jul 15

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 7207-2P · Avail. Aug 14

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 7211-3Y · Avail. Jul 15

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patriot Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information. All two bedrooms have large closets, washer/dryer connections, refrigerator and stove. We pay the water, sewer and trash, tenant pays for the electric and gas. Call for more information. Applications are $35 per person. Section 8 not accepted. Must provide proof of income of at least 3 times the monthly rent or greater* Employment with the same employer for the last 3 months or have 6 months continuous employment with previous employer* Security deposit is based on credit and rental history* No balance due to current/previous landlords* Must pass criminal background check (RLNE1843480)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months for initial lease; Renewal: Month to month, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one or two months of rent (based on credit and rental history)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictons for any dog known to be vicious
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Any breed known to be vicious
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Patriot Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Patriot Crossing Apartments has 5 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Patriot Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Patriot Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patriot Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Patriot Crossing Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Call or Text Today!
Is Patriot Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Patriot Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Patriot Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Patriot Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Patriot Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Patriot Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Patriot Crossing Apartments have a pool?
No, Patriot Crossing Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Patriot Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Patriot Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Patriot Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patriot Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.

