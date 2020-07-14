Patriot Crossing Apartments.

Lease Length: 12-13 months for initial lease; Renewal: Month to month, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one or two months of rent (based on credit and rental history)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictons for any dog known to be vicious
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Any breed known to be vicious
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.