Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance online portal

Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information. All two bedrooms have large closets, washer/dryer connections, refrigerator and stove. We pay the water, sewer and trash, tenant pays for the electric and gas. Call for more information. Applications are $35 per person. Section 8 not accepted. Must provide proof of income of at least 3 times the monthly rent or greater* Employment with the same employer for the last 3 months or have 6 months continuous employment with previous employer* Security deposit is based on credit and rental history* No balance due to current/previous landlords* Must pass criminal background check (RLNE1843480)