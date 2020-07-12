/
clifton heights
117 Apartments for rent in Clifton Heights, Louisville, KY
16 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
14 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
1 Unit Available
2025 Brownsboro Rd #219
2025 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
770 sqft
Clifton Ridge Apartments offers affordable and accessible living in the heart of the lower Brownsboro Rd area.
1 Unit Available
2505 Brownsboro Road D5 - D5
2505 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$899
659 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE THIS VERY RARE 1 Bed, 1 Bath on Brownsboro Road! This well-maintained, freshly painted, neat and clean condo in the Garden Court Building is move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
414 Highwood Drive - 414
414 Highwood Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1084 sqft
FOR RENT - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths condo located in convenient Highwood Condominiums, The property features includes balcony, plenty of parking, gas heat, spacious living room/dining area, carpet through out, access to pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
2515 Brownsboro Road
2515 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
This 1BD/1BA lower level apartment comes with off street parking, personal and secured storage in basement, central A/C, coined laundry in the basement, oven and fridge included.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton Heights
6 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
80 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
1 Unit Available
1550 Frankfort Ave
1550 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1423 sqft
Unique Shotgun House | AVAILABLE 12/01/2020 - Property Id: 300541 *AVAILABLE 12/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
125 N Keats Ave
125 North Keats Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
850 sqft
This charming 3rd floor, 1 bedroom apartment, in a quiet well maintained building, is walking distance to multiple shops and restaurants on Frankfort Ave. This recently remodeled apartment features hardwood floors and an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1932 Frankfort Ave
1932 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1400 sqft
Sweet Frankfort Ave. location! Wonderful renovated townhome apt. on 2nd and 3rd floors of this Victorian duplex. Despite modern amenities, you get cool touches, exposed brick, high ceilings, tall windows.
1 Unit Available
104 Weist Place
104 Weist Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
This recently constructed condominium features updated flooring, paint, and stainless appliances. The unit boasts an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen and living room and an excellent master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
2 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.
1 Unit Available
1848 Frankfort Ave
1848 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Are you looking for a super clean rental home that is in a fantastic location, completely updated and move in ready? Then you just found your new home.
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
2616 Frankfort Ave
2616 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful, stately home with 2nd floor unit available! Two large bedrooms, large tiled bath, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen with updated appliances and large pantry.
1 Unit Available
Flats on Frankfort
1911 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$680
520 sqft
The Flats on Frankfort - Property Id: 318104 Distinguished by a sleek and stylish European minimalist style, Flats on Frankfort units offer a much sought-after open living area and kitchen with a popular contemporary feel.
Results within 5 miles of Clifton Heights
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
38 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.