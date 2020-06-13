Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

187 Apartments for rent in Louisville, KY

Okolona
Newburg
Fern Creek
Old Louisville
Clifton Heights
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
101 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Clifton Heights
13 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Clifton Heights
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Station
13 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Clifton Heights
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Bellewood
51 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$794
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Okolona
5 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Louisville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Louisville is $668, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $844.
Studio
$587
1 Bed
$668
2 Beds
$844
3+ Beds
$1,157
City GuideLouisville
"Louisville, Louisville / I'm wanna trade in Friday nights / For a piece of your heart / Me and you and burbon beating / Down in Echo Park." (-Damnwells, "Louisville")

Is the proper pronunciation “Looavuhl” and not “Looeesville”? Absolutely. But our “Possibility City” – Louisville, Kentucky’s slightly cheesy, but loving nickname – has so much more than that, including parks, recently laid out street bike lanes, and oh, that whole Derby thing. Time to take a gander into the apartments that make up the neighborhoods that make up this top 100 metro city to see which fits you to a T!

Colonel Sanders' Grave

Snow leopard at Louisville's zoo

horse racing at the Kentucky Derby

Neighborhoods – One for every style

Old Louisville – In college and lovin’ it!!

The beautiful and sometimes overlooked downtown area, Old Louisville is made up of mainly historic houses that have been converted to hold 2-4 apartments each. While there are a few apartment complexes, none of them are very large and they primarily house University of Louisville or Spalding University college students as Old Louisville is near both campuses. These houses are definitely unique, but renter beware that parking is mainly street side and the one-way street grid system might take you a while to get used to. It’s never wise to let your guard down. You can expect apartments in this area to rent for between $400-600, depending on your space needs.

The Highlands – I prefer my thriftiness to include home brewed beer, please.

The Highlands is a neighborhood in Louisville where they’re “Keeping Louisville Weird.” The majority of the area runs along Bardstown Road and is home to numerous homegrown bars and taverns, thrift and consignment stores and art and music in general. Preferred by the more “free spirited” crowds – this area is a nightmare to drive through at any time of the day, which is why most residents are on bike or foot. On every corner you can find tattoo shops (Tattoo Charley’s – tattoos while you wait!) and hometown coffee/tea houses (Heine Brothers has quite the cult following) along with a delicious palate of unique restaurants that cater towards a more adventurous style of eating. If you dig a good bar – or a bar challenge, then you’ll love the Bardstown Road Trolley Hop and other community bar hopping events held each year. Like Old Louisville, housing in The Highlands is composed more of converted homes than large apartment complexes, though there are some in this area. Because of the in demand offerings (homebrewed beer anyone?), rent is slightly higher – running you about $500 for a one bedroom up to $900 for a roomy two bedroom.

South and Southwest – I want my drive time to work to be quick, ya hear?

These areas of town are known more for affordable housing complexes and manufacturing districts than their touristy attractions or hip nightlife. This is an economic area to reduce drive time should your field revolve around warehouse/distribution center type work. Roughly a ten-minute drive from the Preston Highway neighborhood, the main UPS hub is a major employer in Louisville with more than 20,000 employees. There are also numerous car “junk yards” in the Oakolona area, which can be handy for both work and play (that Volkswagen steering wheel is MINE!). That being said, there has been much development in the Preston Highway/Outerloop area, with an abundance of chain restaurants and a mall for the consumer inclined. Apartments are easy to find & you can expect monthly rent for this area to run between $400-700.

Southeast – Inexpensive luxury, that’s where it’s AT!

The Southeast end of Louisville Metro has parks, shopping, eating, and abundant housing in the form of apartments and condos. The Fern Creek area is home to one of two Ford manufacturing plants in Louisville, and Jeffersontown (you’ll hear the locals calling it “J-town”) has a great gaslight district that is home to parades and events in the autumn. It’s this area of town where the apartments can range from simple and plain (read: inexpenisve) to plush and luxurious. The Southeast boasts significantly more recently built complexes than the South/Southwest & even more that are so well maintained it makes you want to give that lawn crew a high five. In this end of town you can budget $700 for a one-bedroom basic unit & up to $900 for a place of the same in a newer building.

East and Northeast – Yea, I rock a minivan, what of it?

The East and Northeast parts of Louisville are home to large, luxury complexes that match the fine quality of the shopping and eateries around Shelbyville and Brownsboro Road. Designed with the modern consumer in mind, there are two malls in Lyndon alone – which you will want to learn back roads around come holiday shopping season. “Location, location, location” is the motto of most of these apartment complexes – and they’re not lying. With easy access to I 71, I 265 and I 64, the East and Northeast areas make the apartment decision, especially for families, an easy one. This area has multiple shopping centers. Be prepared to pay for the upscale amenities (I’ll take the one with the sauna and tanning bed please!) and the desired location…one bedroom apartments can start at close to $800.

Let’s talk spaghetti

Louisville is able to be a metro because of the intertwining, overlapping, easily accessed highways that run through and around the city. In true downtown right alongside the Ohio River is Spaghetti Junction, aptly named where Interstate 71, 64, and 65 all collaborate to end in a swirly mess that truly does look like spaghetti (check it on Google maps if you don’t believe us). Escaping slightly from the junction, there are two other highways that run East-West around the city, providing two loops for easier access to different parts of the metro area. Interstate 265 is referred to as just that, or simply 265, the Gene Snyder (its “official name”), or it even just the Snyder. Interstate 264 is sometimes called 264 (you’d think they could’ve thrown us a bone and made it more than one digit off), the Henry Watterson expressway (again, “official name”) or just the Watterson. Locals call these roads different names in order to throw off visitors while giving directions (partly kidding).

June 2020 Louisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Louisville Rent Report. Louisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Louisville rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Louisville rent trends were flat over the past month

Louisville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Louisville stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $845 for a two-bedroom. Louisville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Louisville rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Louisville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Louisville is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Louisville's median two-bedroom rent of $845 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Louisville.
    • While rents in Louisville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Louisville than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Louisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Louisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Louisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

    View full Louisville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Louisville ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Louisville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Louisville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Louisville vary widely across categories such as affordability and safety and low crime rate."

    Key findings in Louisville include the following:

    • Louisville renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Louisville were affordability (A-), jobs and career opportunities (B+) and public transit (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Louisville are safety and low crime rate (D), commute time (C), weather (C) and quality of local schools (C).
    • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of B+.
    • Louisville earned similar scores to other cities in Kentucky, including Lexington (C).
    • Louisville did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities, including Nashville, TN (A-), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Atlanta, GA (B).
    • Louisville earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love that there are so many new restaurants to try, but hate that rent is so expensive." – Tamika P.
    • "It’s a great place to buy a house and land. There are lots of job opportunities. But the crime rate is also going up." – Anon.
    • "Great restaurants and the traffic isn’t bad. But there isn’t much of a social scene for singles." – Tracy A.
    • "Louisville has some beautiful, artsy and fun parts of town. However, I wish it was safer to walk at night." – Grace M.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Louisville?
    In Louisville, the median rent is $587 for a studio, $668 for a 1-bedroom, $844 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,157 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Louisville, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Louisville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Louisville include Okolona, Newburg, Fern Creek, Old Louisville, and Clifton Heights.
    How pet-friendly is Louisville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Louisville received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Louisville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Louisville received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Louisville?
    Louisville renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Louisville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Louisville?
    Louisville renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Louisville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Louisville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Louisville area include Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Spalding University, and Jefferson Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Louisville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Louisville from include Jeffersonville, New Albany, Clarksville, Seymour, and Shelbyville.

