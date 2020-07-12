/
newburg
173 Apartments for rent in Newburg, Louisville, KY
17 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1150 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
9 Units Available
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$679
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
1 Unit Available
6315 Hanses Dr.
6315 Hanses Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Rental Houses, 6315 Hanses Dr., Louisville, KY 40219 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Ranch Fenced Carport Rental Home - This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick home. It has replacement windows, new paint and new carpet.
1 Unit Available
5019 Yew Lane
5019 Yew Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Rental Houses, 5019 Yew Ln., Louisville, KY 40218 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Rental Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Home located in Newburg. This home has a nice sized yard and washer/dryer hook-ups.Convenient location. Close to bus line and expressway.
1 Unit Available
5328 Ilex Ave
5328 Ilex Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 5328 Ilex Ave., Louisville, KY 40213 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch home. This home comes with a fenced in back yard, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. (RLNE2291784)
1 Unit Available
116 Poplar Level Court
116 Poplar Level Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
840 sqft
Chateau Village Apartments offers affordable, spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Residents of this community have access to an on-site laundromat with 6 washer/dryers and a courtyard. The community is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
5010 Delaware Dr
5010 Delaware Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
990 sqft
Check This One OUT!! To View is to Rent! Almost Brand New Inside! NEW Gas Range and Refrigerator to be delivered and are included.
1 Unit Available
5704 Revere Pl #201
5704 Revere Place, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$713
900 sqft
Find a new home at O'Connor Square Apartments. Located at 5809 Russett Pl in Louisville, this community is an ideal place for residents. The leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Results within 1 mile of Newburg
13 Units Available
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$656
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Forsythia Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
124 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Royal Arms of Louisville
1900 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Better Place to Live! We don't skimp on space or service; that's our guarantee! Each floor plan was designed to take full advantage of every square foot to afford you ample room for comfortable living.
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
1 Unit Available
4216 Clark St.
4216 Clark Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
1060 sqft
Rental Houses, 4216 Clark St., Louisville, KY 40213 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Garage Rental Home - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Camp Taylor.
1 Unit Available
4212 Roosevelt Ave
4212 Roosevelt Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch Style House | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300474 *AVAILABLE 10/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, and a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
4839 Partridge Run
4839 Partridge Run, Lynnview, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1165 sqft
Rental Houses, 4839 Partridge Run, Louisville, KY 40213 - 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Great 4 bedroom, 1 bath home with nice big back yard. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen and living room. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with closets.
1 Unit Available
5503 Norton Ave
5503 Norton Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
***COMING SOON IN AUGUST!*** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house, just at 1000 Sq. ft. of living space with big picture widow in the living room, eat in kitchen and Large fenced-in backyard! CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 502-479-0000!!! RENT RANGE From $899.
1 Unit Available
2106 Buechel Bank Road #74
2106 Buechel Bank Road, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers multiple floor plans ranging from 1 bedrooms to 3 bedrooms with ample space, a deck or patio on each unit, and access to the large community swimming pool. There is laundry on-site to be used at resident convenience.
1 Unit Available
407 Eric Ct
407 Eric Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
730 sqft
These one and two bedroom renovated apartments are conveniently located near shopping and restaurants and are situated just south of the Louisville International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Newburg
38 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
102 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.