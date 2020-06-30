372 S Broadway Park

Amenities
Social distancing made easy with extra large rooms! Updated Victorian duplex available August 1,2020. 4 extra large bedrooms, 2 full baths 10' ceilings, gorgeous woodwork/mantles/hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with hickory cabinets and corian countertops includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and pantry. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Foyer runs the entire length of the house. Off-street parking. Shows beautifully! Lots of great restaurants nearby including Starbucks next door.