Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
372 S Broadway Park
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

372 S Broadway Park

372 South Broadway Park · (859) 421-5839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 South Broadway Park, Lexington, KY 40504
South Broadway Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Social distancing made easy with extra large rooms! Updated Victorian duplex available August 1,2020. 4 extra large bedrooms, 2 full baths 10' ceilings, gorgeous woodwork/mantles/hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with hickory cabinets and corian countertops includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove and pantry. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Foyer runs the entire length of the house. Off-street parking. Shows beautifully! Lots of great restaurants nearby including Starbucks next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 S Broadway Park have any available units?
372 S Broadway Park has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 S Broadway Park have?
Some of 372 S Broadway Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 S Broadway Park currently offering any rent specials?
372 S Broadway Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 S Broadway Park pet-friendly?
No, 372 S Broadway Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 372 S Broadway Park offer parking?
Yes, 372 S Broadway Park offers parking.
Does 372 S Broadway Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 S Broadway Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 S Broadway Park have a pool?
No, 372 S Broadway Park does not have a pool.
Does 372 S Broadway Park have accessible units?
No, 372 S Broadway Park does not have accessible units.
Does 372 S Broadway Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 S Broadway Park has units with dishwashers.
