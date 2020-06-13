8 Apartments for rent in Richmond, KY

/
1 Unit Available
133 Maple Hill Dr
133 Maple Hill Drive, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, washer dryer hookup, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for small pets for 10 lbs and unders. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Willow Drive
2025 Willow Drive, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$909
Incentive alert: 13 month lease $875 per month~ or $909 for 12 month lease ! Pet friendly! Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave + washer & dryer. Landlord pays: trash + yard maintenance.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Willow Drive
2005 Willow Drive, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$978
Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave + washer & dryer. Landlord pays: trash + yard maintenance. Entire first floor in luxury vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
216 McDaniel Avenue - 2
216 Mcdaniel Avenue, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
4-plex 900 sq ft. back yard, grilling AREA, 2 parking areas
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
103 Hager Drive - 12
103 Hager Ave, Madison County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Hager Drive - 12 in Madison County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1966 Jacks Creek Rd
1966 Jacks Creek Road, Madison County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,015
4288 sqft
Private country home with 4 bed 2.5 bath and lots of spear room for entertain gussets. This home offers a large deck under deck parking with 2 garages under the house with lots of room to turnaround in the driveway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Whipporwill
1006 Whipporwill Dr, Madison County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
Gorgeous town-home in a Great Location! Vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted, new carpet and open floor plan. This spacious town-home has a large kitchen that opens into a first floor living room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
