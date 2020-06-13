95 Apartments for rent in Florence, KY

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Results within 1 mile of Florence
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.

Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
**Open House this Sunday! June 14, 2020, 11:30 - 1:00** Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street.

Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
436 Lost Creek Drive
436 Lost Creek Drive, Walton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1365 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage ready for occupancy July 1, 2020! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & a pantry for extra storage! Master suite has adjoining bath! All bathrooms have granite vanity tops!
Results within 10 miles of Florence
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.

Median Rent in Florence

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Florence is $744, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $978.
Studio
$638
1 Bed
$744
2 Beds
$978
3+ Beds
$1,366
City GuideFlorence
Sure, the welcome sign on the city’s water tower may say “Florence, Y’all” but don’t let the cheerfulness and welcoming attitude fool you…Florence is actually….oh, who are we kidding? Florence, Kentucky is that charming and friendly. The second largest city in Northern Kentucky, Florence plays hometown to about 30,000 delightful residents. And though they love living here for the simple joys in life (golf, nature trails, laid-back lifestyle), it’s the affordability of living that makes them s...
Life in Florence

One of Florence’s biggest selling features is that it is just minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio, making it easy to take in big city shopping, sporting events and nightlife, without paying big city prices. Living in Florence means paying much less for rent and still being able to enjoy the finer things in life (pools, clubhouse, covered parking, ceiling fans, some paid utilities). For the single types out there, studio apartments in Florence, Kentucky rent for as low as $400/month. 1 BRs range can be rented from as low as $445 (very basic) to as much as $720. 1 BR townhomes will rent for a bit more (around $885/month) but are set in more luxurious settings. 2 BR apartments in Florence range between $570and $900. Those looking for 3 BR apartments in Florence should expect to pay around $800 for a standard unit (such as those at Normandy Green Apartments) and $1100 for a luxury unit.

While impressive standard apartment rentals are something Florence does well, luxury apartments in Florence are stellar! Giving tenants access to everything from billiards rooms to garages and cyber cafes to fitness centers, luxury apartment rentals like Florence’s Trellises Apartments have renters clamoring for keys. The truth is, luxury is as standard here as fresh air and most apartment rentals will stop at nothing to offer luxury settings to happy renters. As for furnished apartments in Florence, the city doesn’t skimp on those either. With roughly ten communities in Florence featuring furnished apartments for rent there are plenty of options for those moving with light baggage.

If, on the other hand, your baggage tends to be a bit heaver, and possibly a bit hairy, Florence has you covered there as well. Pet-friendly apartments are available throughout the city and typically, with a deposit (about $200 or so) and a few breed/weight restrictions, pets are welcome with open arms.

With no shortage of southern charm or outstanding apartment rentals, Florence will have you feeling at home as soon as you set down your bags. Sure, you may have to get used to saying, “y’all” but you’ll also have a few extra bucks in your pocket and cozy apartment to call home. We reckon you’ll love it here. Happy hunting!

Florence rents declined slightly over the past month

Florence rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Florence stand at $744 for a one-bedroom apartment and $978 for a two-bedroom. Florence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Cincinnati Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Florence over the past year, cities in the rest of the metro are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Florence metro for which we have data. Kentucky as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Fairfield is the most expensive of all Florence metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,110; of the 10 largest cities in Kentucky metro that we have data for, Covington, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown, where two-bedrooms go for $812, $722, and $745, respectively, are the three major cities in the metro besides Florence to see rents fall year-over-year (-13.3%, -1.3%, and -1.2%).
    • Hamilton, Cincinnati, and Lexington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 0.7%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Florence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Florence, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Florence is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Florence's median two-bedroom rent of $978 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Florence.
    • While rents in Florence fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Florence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Florence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Florence?
    In Florence, the median rent is $638 for a studio, $744 for a 1-bedroom, $978 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florence, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Florence?
    Some of the colleges located in the Florence area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Florence?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florence from include Cincinnati, Middletown, Mason, Fairfield, and Hamilton.

