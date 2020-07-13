43 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
46 Units Available
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$896
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
28 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$858
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1427 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$879
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
22 Units Available
Southeastern Hills
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1014 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
26 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$659
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Lexington Villas! Conveniently located off of New Circle Road, Lexington Villas is just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Gainesway
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington

July 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lexington rents increased moderately over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lexington's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

