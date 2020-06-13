221 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY📍
Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it, too: “renting an apartment is the same anywhere you go.” Not precisely. The market is a little different in each locale, due to a variety of factors. Here are some of the unique features of renting in Lex:
Orientation: The main commercial hubs are Downtown and the University of Kentucky area—which, obviously, has more of a younger, studenty feel than Downtown. If you wanna live outside of these two sectors, you’d better have a car. (Sorry, Butch Cassidy. Ye olde steed is an acceptable form of transportation only outside the urban county.) Keeneland Racecourse is west out Versailles Rd.; you’ll likely be heading out there for either the spring or fall meets. (Everybody does.) The bypass forms a solid city boundary, but things begin to feel suburbanish way before that. Moral of the story? Live as close in as possible, but be prepared to pay a premium.
Utilities: The winters are mild here, but budget some extra cash for cooling in the summer. Dang, it gets humid in this town. Subtropical? Methinks definitely. Keep your windows closed. The good news is there’s an uncommon percentage of landlords willing to pay your bills.
Leases: Call it old-fashioned, but most Lexington apartment managers and landlords are into bargaining. No, not on the price, but on the length of the lease. If you’re willing to commit, you might just get utilities, parking, and all sorts of other perks thrown in. Most landlords won’t air this info, so you’ll need to beef up your confidence and ask outright. It cuts both ways, too: a typical lease in Lex is a year, but if you present yourself as trustworthy, you may be able to talk your guy into a month-to-month situation. (Tell ‘em it’s for tax filing purposes…)
Got your bearings? Alright. One by one, now—the only hoods worth mention.
Downtown: Feels like Henry Clay is still alive down here. Everything’s old. Well, everything except those skyscrapers. Oh, and that fenced-off city block of grass. What an eyesore. Anywho, Lex’s Downtown is comparatively inexpensive compared to other inner urban centers. Modest (600 sq. ft.), renovated studio apartments right off Vine St. run around $500/month. If you need more space, $650/month will get you 800 square feet and $800/month will get you granite countertops and a $250 nonrefundable pet fee (!!).
Bohemia thrives on the margins, right? If you can manage not being in the thick of it (and, perhaps, waiting a few years for things to pick up), check out some of the areas adjacent to Downtown. For instance, the newly rejuvenated Distillery District is bringing lots of action to Manchester St. And on either side of Transy there’s a good dive bar and rad townhome options. (These are usually 2BR or 3BR and run slightly higher—due to the proximity to Downtown—than similar options in the UK area.)
UK/Arboretum: Beware of listings that claim to be “close to the university”; this usually means they’re a mile or more from campus. That said, if you want a quieter scene there are some gems to be found. Most older colonial-style homes have studios attached to them which their owners are willing to rent to youngsters. But if you’re after proximity, there’s enough to pick from directly adjacent to the UK behemoth. Expect lots of houseshares ($350/month or less for a room) in duplexes. Also, condos: luxury units typically have longer leases (sometimes up to two years). Don’t pay over $500/month for 1BR/1BA unless it’s regal. And if you’re really strapped, hunt down a few roommies. 3BR/2BAs rarely top over $1000/month.
Feel settled? Not until you sport that seersucker suit at Keeneland for the first time will you truly feel like a local. Remember who made it possible when those winnings start rollin’ in!
June 2020 Lexington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Lexington rents increased over the past month
Lexington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $864 for a two-bedroom. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $864 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Lexington.
- While Lexington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Lexington Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Lexington ranks on:
Apartment List has released Lexington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Lexington renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite giving the city As and Bs in all categories, renters gave the city a C grade for overall satisfaction."
Key findings in Lexington include the following:
- Lexington renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Lexington were jobs and career opportunities, quality of local schools, public transit and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Lexington renters are weather and safety and low crime rate, which both received B grades.
- Lexington earned similar scores to Louisville, the other major city in Kentucky. Lexington did relatively well in individual categories compared to Louisville, but renters in both cities expressed overall dissatisfaction.
- Lexington did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities as well, including Charlotte, NC (A-), Nashville, TN (A-) and Atlanta, GA (B).
- Lexington did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The community is very safe with a lot of green space. But as it is growing, there are more problems with traffic and rising housing costs." – Laura H.
- "I love the closeness of my city but there’s no night life or opportunity for success." – Adrienne R.W.
- "I love the diversity and atmosphere in Lexington. There are so many things to take part in and so many people to meet. Lexington is thriving and alive and I love it." – Sarah D.
- "I wish there was more of a centralized location for shops, restaurants and night life. They are all spread out, which makes it hard to walk from one to another." – Amanda D.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.