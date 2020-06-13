221 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it, too: “renting an apartment is the same anywhere you go.” Not precisely. The market is a little different in each locale, due to a variety of factors. Here are some of the unique features of renting in Lex:

Orientation: The main commercial hubs are Downtown and the University of Kentucky area—which, obviously, has more of a younger, studenty feel than Downtown. If you wanna live outside of these two sectors, you’d better have a car. (Sorry, Butch Cassidy. Ye olde steed is an acceptable form of transportation only outside the urban county.) Keeneland Racecourse is west out Versailles Rd.; you’ll likely be heading out there for either the spring or fall meets. (Everybody does.) The bypass forms a solid city boundary, but things begin to feel suburbanish way before that. Moral of the story? Live as close in as possible, but be prepared to pay a premium.

Utilities: The winters are mild here, but budget some extra cash for cooling in the summer. Dang, it gets humid in this town. Subtropical? Methinks definitely. Keep your windows closed. The good news is there’s an uncommon percentage of landlords willing to pay your bills.

Leases: Call it old-fashioned, but most Lexington apartment managers and landlords are into bargaining. No, not on the price, but on the length of the lease. If you’re willing to commit, you might just get utilities, parking, and all sorts of other perks thrown in. Most landlords won’t air this info, so you’ll need to beef up your confidence and ask outright. It cuts both ways, too: a typical lease in Lex is a year, but if you present yourself as trustworthy, you may be able to talk your guy into a month-to-month situation. (Tell ‘em it’s for tax filing purposes…)