AL
/
KY
/
lexington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

221 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

📍
Liberty Area
Gainesway
Garden Springs
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Liberty Area
17 Units Available
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
2 Units Available
BelleFontaine Apartments II
2218 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$639
712 sqft
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
9 Units Available
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY
Studio
$599
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$619
558 sqft
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
$
54 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Liberty Area
16 Units Available
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$808
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
8 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
$474
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$794
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Liberty Area
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Gainesway
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plantation
16 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$983
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$728
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$886
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

Median Rent in Lexington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lexington is $674, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $864.
Studio
$588
1 Bed
$674
2 Beds
$864
3+ Beds
$1,236
City GuideLexingtonGiddy-up! This horse capital boasts heaps of stables to lead the ponies to—and equally rustic (or contemporary: choose your flavor…) apartment units to hang your saddle in. Trot on up and let us fill you in on some of the basics on finding a pad in Bluegrass country.
Tips, Tricks, and General Rules of Thumb
+

Yeah, yeah, we’ve heard it, too: “renting an apartment is the same anywhere you go.” Not precisely. The market is a little different in each locale, due to a variety of factors. Here are some of the unique features of renting in Lex:

Orientation: The main commercial hubs are Downtown and the University of Kentucky area—which, obviously, has more of a younger, studenty feel than Downtown. If you wanna live outside of these two sectors, you’d better have a car. (Sorry, Butch Cassidy. Ye olde steed is an acceptable form of transportation only outside the urban county.) Keeneland Racecourse is west out Versailles Rd.; you’ll likely be heading out there for either the spring or fall meets. (Everybody does.) The bypass forms a solid city boundary, but things begin to feel suburbanish way before that. Moral of the story? Live as close in as possible, but be prepared to pay a premium.

Utilities: The winters are mild here, but budget some extra cash for cooling in the summer. Dang, it gets humid in this town. Subtropical? Methinks definitely. Keep your windows closed. The good news is there’s an uncommon percentage of landlords willing to pay your bills.

Leases: Call it old-fashioned, but most Lexington apartment managers and landlords are into bargaining. No, not on the price, but on the length of the lease. If you’re willing to commit, you might just get utilities, parking, and all sorts of other perks thrown in. Most landlords won’t air this info, so you’ll need to beef up your confidence and ask outright. It cuts both ways, too: a typical lease in Lex is a year, but if you present yourself as trustworthy, you may be able to talk your guy into a month-to-month situation. (Tell ‘em it’s for tax filing purposes…)

…And the first bottle of bourbon was distilled there
+

Got your bearings? Alright. One by one, now—the only hoods worth mention.

Downtown: Feels like Henry Clay is still alive down here. Everything’s old. Well, everything except those skyscrapers. Oh, and that fenced-off city block of grass. What an eyesore. Anywho, Lex’s Downtown is comparatively inexpensive compared to other inner urban centers. Modest (600 sq. ft.), renovated studio apartments right off Vine St. run around $500/month. If you need more space, $650/month will get you 800 square feet and $800/month will get you granite countertops and a $250 nonrefundable pet fee (!!).

Bohemia thrives on the margins, right? If you can manage not being in the thick of it (and, perhaps, waiting a few years for things to pick up), check out some of the areas adjacent to Downtown. For instance, the newly rejuvenated Distillery District is bringing lots of action to Manchester St. And on either side of Transy there’s a good dive bar and rad townhome options. (These are usually 2BR or 3BR and run slightly higher—due to the proximity to Downtown—than similar options in the UK area.)

UK/Arboretum: Beware of listings that claim to be “close to the university”; this usually means they’re a mile or more from campus. That said, if you want a quieter scene there are some gems to be found. Most older colonial-style homes have studios attached to them which their owners are willing to rent to youngsters. But if you’re after proximity, there’s enough to pick from directly adjacent to the UK behemoth. Expect lots of houseshares ($350/month or less for a room) in duplexes. Also, condos: luxury units typically have longer leases (sometimes up to two years). Don’t pay over $500/month for 1BR/1BA unless it’s regal. And if you’re really strapped, hunt down a few roommies. 3BR/2BAs rarely top over $1000/month.

Feel settled? Not until you sport that seersucker suit at Keeneland for the first time will you truly feel like a local. Remember who made it possible when those winnings start rollin’ in!

Read More
Rent Report
Lexington

June 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lexington rents increased over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $864 for a two-bedroom. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $864 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Lexington.
    • While Lexington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More
    Lexington Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Lexington ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Lexington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Lexington renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite giving the city As and Bs in all categories, renters gave the city a C grade for overall satisfaction."

    Key findings in Lexington include the following:

    • Lexington renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Lexington were jobs and career opportunities, quality of local schools, public transit and pet-friendliness, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Lexington renters are weather and safety and low crime rate, which both received B grades.
    • Lexington earned similar scores to Louisville, the other major city in Kentucky. Lexington did relatively well in individual categories compared to Louisville, but renters in both cities expressed overall dissatisfaction.
    • Lexington did relatively poorly compared to other Southern cities as well, including Charlotte, NC (A-), Nashville, TN (A-) and Atlanta, GA (B).
    • Lexington did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Seattle, WA (B+) and Denver, CO (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The community is very safe with a lot of green space. But as it is growing, there are more problems with traffic and rising housing costs." – Laura H.
    • "I love the closeness of my city but there’s no night life or opportunity for success." – Adrienne R.W.
    • "I love the diversity and atmosphere in Lexington. There are so many things to take part in and so many people to meet. Lexington is thriving and alive and I love it." – Sarah D.
    • "I wish there was more of a centralized location for shops, restaurants and night life. They are all spread out, which makes it hard to walk from one to another." – Amanda D.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Lexington?
    In Lexington, the median rent is $588 for a studio, $674 for a 1-bedroom, $864 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,236 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lexington, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lexington?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lexington include Liberty Area, Gainesway, and Garden Springs.
    How pet-friendly is Lexington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lexington received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Lexington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lexington received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Lexington?
    Lexington renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Lexington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Lexington?
    Lexington renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Lexington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lexington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lexington area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, University of Kentucky, Georgetown College, and Gateway Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lexington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lexington from include Florence, Georgetown, Shelbyville, Nicholasville, and Frankfort.

    Similar Pages

    Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly ApartmentsLexington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KYNicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Liberty AreaGaineswayGarden Springs

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of KentuckyGeorgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College