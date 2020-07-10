Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$864
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
28 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$954
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
3 Units Available
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$620
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE2807242)
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$888
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$884
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Gainesway
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Reed
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
934 sqft
Located near area parks and restaurants. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center and playground. Each home includes a balcony or patio, garden-style soaking tubs and oversized closets. Fireplaces available in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
447 Marquis Ave
447 Marquis Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2241 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated house near UK campus . - Property Id: 313780 The house is newly painted, the Kitchen and bathroom are Completely renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
231 Carlisle Avenue
231 Carlisle Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Large 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - This very spacious three bedroom home has a large kitchen, separate dining area and a utility room for a full sized washer/dryer set.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2905 Sandersville Road
2905 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
2905 Sandersville Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home located in Masterson Station! - Nice ranch home with fireplace in great room for warmth and atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen provides a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
647 N Limestone
647 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1337 sqft
This home has lots of great updates and plenty of space. The rooms are all good sized and it could even be used as a 4 bedroom if that fits your needs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
319 American Avenue
319 American Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1748 sqft
Available July 2020 Floor Plan Available Washer/Dryer Included 40" Flat Panel TV Included This impressive 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house offered by Wildcatstreet is a highly efficient all electric home, designed by a UK student for modern student

July 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lexington rents increased moderately over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lexington's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

