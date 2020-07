Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse hot tub

In the center of Lexington, Kentucky's very distinguished Landsdown neighborhood, on the site of an old and venerable thoroughbred horse farm, sits the award-winning Merrick Place Apartments. Our community features rambling clusters of handsome buildings surrounded by magnificent landscaping and crowned at the top of the hill by Lexington's favorite four-star restaurant, Merrick Inn. Stroll through this lovely village nestled among the rolling fields of bluegrass where Merrick once galloped. Winding lanes, towering oaks and park benches accent the beautiful landscapes and gardens.