Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$896
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
28 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
16 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$858
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1427 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
36 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$879
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
22 Units Available
Southeastern Hills
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1014 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
45 Units Available
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
3 Units Available
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$620
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE2807242)
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
5 Units Available
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY
Studio
$599
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$639
558 sqft
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
3 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lexington, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lexington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

