Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard game room playground bbq/grill media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court

Located in one of Lexington's most desirable neighborhoods, Veridian of Lexington offers one and two bedroom apartment homes designed with your comfort in mind. This gated community offers desirable amenities like on-site maintenance, a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, outdoor fireplaces, game room, picnic area, and more. The apartment homes themselves shine with granite countertops, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Give us a call and let our professional staff give you a personal tour of our great community. We can't wait to welcome you home!