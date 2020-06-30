The Element

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington Green, and The Summit At Fritz Farm! We have finished a multi-million dollar including granite countertops, gunmetal appliances, hardwood style flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures, custom bathroom tile, new kitchen cabinetry, brand new fitness center and so much more! With so much to love about our community, we are sure to find something that is perfect for you!