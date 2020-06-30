All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like The Element.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
The Element
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Element

3200 Loch Ness Dr · (760) 621-7537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Gainesway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY 40517
Gainesway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington Green, and The Summit At Fritz Farm! We have finished a multi-million dollar including granite countertops, gunmetal appliances, hardwood style flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures, custom bathroom tile, new kitchen cabinetry, brand new fitness center and so much more! With so much to love about our community, we are sure to find something that is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200/$300 non-refundable deposit fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Element have any available units?
The Element doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Element have?
Some of The Element's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Element currently offering any rent specials?
The Element is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Element pet-friendly?
Yes, The Element is pet friendly.
Does The Element offer parking?
Yes, The Element offers parking.
Does The Element have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Element offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Element have a pool?
Yes, The Element has a pool.
Does The Element have accessible units?
Yes, The Element has accessible units.
Does The Element have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Element has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Element?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road
Lexington, KY 40514
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road
Lexington, KY 40509
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity