nicholasville
Nicholasville
Last updated June 13 2020
226 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY📍
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
514 Foxwood Dr.
514 Foxwood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
514 Foxwood Dr. Available 06/16/20 NEW LISTING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE!!! NICHOLASVILLE, KY!!!! - Now Available in Nicholasville, KY just minutes from downtown and the bypass.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
300 Edgewood Drive
300 Edgewood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Building under new management! UTILITIES PAID 2bed/1bath 725 recently renovated apartment. Second floor apartment with all utilities paid. Unit is receiving a facelift with new paint, flooring and other updates.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 Maple Leaf
116 Maple Leaf Lane, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available now and very nice and clean! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Heritage Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Nice townhouse in Nicholasville... 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Last updated June 13
Pickway Korner
1 Unit Available
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated June 13
Brannon Crossing
Brannon Crossing
1 Unit Available
339 Manitoba Lane
339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3261 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478 This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4031 mooncoin way
4031 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012 The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
54 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13
Gainesway
Gainesway
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 13
Plantation
Plantation
16 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated June 13
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$983
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$728
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated June 13
Gainesway
Gainesway
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
1 Bedroom
$645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13
Gainesway
Gainesway
19 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Last updated June 13
Garden Springs
Garden Springs
38 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Nicholasville, the median rent is $550 for a studio, $630 for a 1-bedroom, $808 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,155 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nicholasville, check out our monthly Nicholasville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Nicholasville area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, and University of Kentucky. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nicholasville from include Lexington, Georgetown, Shelbyville, Frankfort, and Harrodsburg.