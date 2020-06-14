80 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with garage

Apartment List
Lexington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
Liberty Area
17 Units Available
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
46 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$711
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
27 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Liberty Area
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Reed
4 Units Available
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
934 sqft
Located near area parks and restaurants. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center and playground. Each home includes a balcony or patio, garden-style soaking tubs and oversized closets. Fireplaces available in some units.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Martin Luther King
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Modern condo close to Hospital, UK, Downtown, Target, and much more. Open concept, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living room this place has it all.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Andover Hills
1 Unit Available
904 Andover Green
904 Andover Green, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nice house with lots of room, large family room with separate formal dining room spacious bedrooms, fenced in back yard, close to park, shopping and interstate.Available August 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
425 Park View Ave.
425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1087 sqft
425 Park View Ave.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3089 Many Oaks Park
3089 Many Oaks Park, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1876 sqft
Two Story home located in Bryant Oak Place - This beautiful two story home offers large comfortable living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cardinal Valley
1 Unit Available
1877 Dunkirk Dr
1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3393 Scottish Trace
3393 Scottish Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Great location, close to Hamburg shopping, I75, and schools! Two story home with large family room open to kitchen, fireplace, large master with walk-in closet, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, and fenced yard! Available around 8/5 No showings till

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Andover Hills
1 Unit Available
581 Forest Hill Drive
581 Forest Hill Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great ranch with split bedroom floor plan. Large master with bath (separate shower and tub) and walk-in closet. Home also features a formal dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and nice deck for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kenwick
1 Unit Available
111 Marne Avenue
111 Marne Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch style home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Downtown, Winchester Road and I-75.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
296 Forest Hill Drive
296 Forest Hill Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Excellent Location! Single Family with a loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on the main floor. Hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lexington, KY

Lexington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

