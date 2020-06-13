/
/
shelbyville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Shelbyville, KY📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cedargate Apartments (KY)
310 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY
Studio
$575
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedargate Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
1 Unit Available
Midland Townhomes
452 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midland Townhomes in Shelbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Midland Blvd.
309 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Townhome. New flooring, freshly painted - Property Id: 296895 Townhome available mid June to July 1. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, lining room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hook up.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Shelbyville rentals listed on Apartment List is $690.
Some of the colleges located in the Shelbyville area include Bellarmine University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelbyville from include Louisville, Lexington, Jeffersonville, New Albany, and Georgetown.