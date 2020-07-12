/
liberty area
171 Apartments for rent in Liberty Area, Lexington, KY
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$754
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
1795 Alysheba Way
1795 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY
Studio
$975
Office Condo Suite situated in Hamburg near shopping, dining, & residential areas. This updated modern unit is move in ready and and includes 2 offices, conference space, and kitchenette.
2512 Knightsbridge Lane
2512 Knightsbridge Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Prime Location! Perfect town-home with easy access to both Hamburg and Downtown Lexington. This town-home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Area
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$879
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Lexington Villas! Conveniently located off of New Circle Road, Lexington Villas is just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Pines Townhomes
300 Pinewood Ct, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1405 sqft
Located in the heart of Lexington just minutes from the Explorium, University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, and more. Walk-in closets, high ceilings, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
934 sqft
Located near area parks and restaurants. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center and playground. Each home includes a balcony or patio, garden-style soaking tubs and oversized closets. Fireplaces available in some units.
713 East Loudon avenue
713 East Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2500 sqft
Call 8594897899 . commercial building 2500 sq feet - Property Id: 167397 I1 zone commercial . Building is empty and now available for new tenant immediately!! 2500 square feet overhead door with new bath shower .
512 Huntersknoll Place
512 Hunters Knoll Place, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Owner/Agent. Large two story home on cul de sac that backs to tree line. Great floor plan. Unfinished Walk-out basement. No Smoking, No cats allowed.
2105 Millstone Way Lane
2105 Millstone Way, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
Available Sept. 1 proximity. L O N G term lease required. Nearly brand new - built in 2014! This is the McKee Builder's Coolidge IV home plan. The home is HUGE with FIVE bedrooms, plus a Computer Loft, and a Theatre Room. Enter on Polo Club Blvd.
3156 Mapleleaf Square
3156 Mapleleaf Square, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Immaculate and well taken care of townhome. Need 48 hours notice to view the property.
716 Statesman Way
716 Statesman Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
August 1 move in for U K or Transy students. Share OFF CAMPUS with your best friends and SAVE next year! Other similar homes available a little earlier.
232 Bassett Avenue
232 Bassett Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home in the Ashland/Downtown area of Lexington. This home offers 2 bedroom (could use the bonus living area as a third),formal dining area and living room with one detached car garage and nice fenced in back yard.
3208 Polo Club Lane
3208 Polo Club Boulevard, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available mid-July 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of space! Split bedroom plan. 1st floor master to the right of the main living area, 2 bedrooms and bath to the left, just off the living room, 3 full baths total.
111 Marne Avenue
111 Marne Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch style home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Downtown, Winchester Road and I-75.
296 Forest Hill Drive
296 Forest Hill Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Excellent Location! Single Family with a loft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths all on the main floor. Hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and ceramic tile.
51 Mentelle Park
51 Mentelle Park, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Charm of Yesterday...is yours in this ground floor apartment in beautiful Mentelle Park. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, new central heat and air, and covered front porch are some of the amenities. Off street parking with a single carport.
3425 Pueblo Court
3425 Pueblo Court, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted great room, fireplace, eat in kitchen, 1st floor master. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with attic space for extra storage.
1705 Carolyn Drive
1705 Carolyn Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous Fairway! This 2 bedroom apartment is spacious and private. However is minutes from Downtown area, Hospitals, and the University. This apartment is on the second level.
934 Marcellus Drive
934 Marcellus Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
672 sqft
!!!NEW LISTING ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME!!! - Come check out our newly remodeled 2 bedroom house.