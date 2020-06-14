Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
$
Pickway Korner
1 Unit Available
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
$
Liberty Area
17 Units Available
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1424 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
46 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$973
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$783
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
19 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1127 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
31 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$711
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
$
10 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Gainesway
16 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$654
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Liberty Area
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Gainesway
18 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
$
Reed
4 Units Available
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
934 sqft
Located near area parks and restaurants. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center and playground. Each home includes a balcony or patio, garden-style soaking tubs and oversized closets. Fireplaces available in some units.
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Garden Springs
35 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
$
5 Units Available
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Lexington Villas conveniently located off Richmond Rd. and New Circle Rd and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Brannon Crossing
1 Unit Available
339 Manitoba Lane
339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3261 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478 This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.

Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
339 Park
339 Park Ave, Lexington, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
339 Park Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Campus House- 6 Bedroom!!! - We have a fabulous 6 bedroom, 2 bath house that was recently updated for rent for August 2019.

North Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
219 State St
219 State Street, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1908 sqft
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially

1 Unit Available
621 Golfview Drive
621 Golfview Drive, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
621 Golfview Drive Available 08/01/20 Walk to UK - Pre Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Searching everywhere for a home that won't trigger your allergies? Come check out this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath within walking distance to UK's campus.

1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lexington, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lexington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

