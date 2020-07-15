/
Georgetown College
4 Apartments For Rent Near Georgetown College
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$780
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.
321 N Broadway
321 North Broadway, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
Unique three bedroom apartment in historic home with hardwood floors. With all utilities included. Refrigerator and stove furnished and within walking distance to downtown and grocery stores. Available for immediate Occupancy
1101 Pawnee Trl
1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College.