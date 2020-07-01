Apartment List
/
KY
/
lexington
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:11 AM

9 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unique Accommodations Short term furnished condo in the heart of downtown Lexington. This unit is clean comfortable and affordable with all utilities provided including cable tv and wifi internet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
West Suburb
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).

1 of 17

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
376 S Upper
376 South Upper Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Incredible location, between downtown and campus. This condo is a nice mix of modern amenities and historic charm. Fully furnished. 2 Bedroom, one bath, open concept kitchen, spacious living room, dining room, and even basement storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Parks
1625 Nicholasville Road
1625 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available for short term (3 month) or long term (12+ months) lease. Highly desirable FULLY FURNISHED townhome within walking distance to Kroger Field, Central Baptist, UK Hospital, the Arboretum & much more! ALL UTILITIES PAID.

1 of 6

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1344 Royalty Court
1344 Royalty Court, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Refrigerator, stove furnished, Washer dryer hookup. Centrally located to University of Kentucky, Hospitals and downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
111 Woodland Avenue
111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fabulous Condo Great Location 24 HOUR SECURITY Amenities Work Out Facility, Sauna, Whirlpool, in ground pool, PARTY ROOMS WITH KITCHEN, GRILL, BRICKED TERRACE, ELEVATOR, PARKING GARAGE WITH PARKING SPOT, FIREPLACE IN DEN, WONDERFUL VIEWS, GUEST
Results within 5 miles of Lexington

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
321 N Broadway
321 North Broadway, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
Unique three bedroom apartment in historic home with hardwood floors. With all utilities included. Refrigerator and stove furnished and within walking distance to downtown and grocery stores. Available for immediate Occupancy

July 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lexington rents increased moderately over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lexington's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLexington 3 BedroomsLexington Accessible ApartmentsLexington Apartments with Balcony
    Lexington Apartments with GarageLexington Apartments with GymLexington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLexington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Apartments with Pool
    Lexington Apartments with Washer-DryerLexington Cheap PlacesLexington Dog Friendly ApartmentsLexington Furnished ApartmentsLexington Luxury PlacesLexington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
    Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
    Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Liberty AreaGainesway
    Garden Springs

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
    Georgetown College
    Gateway Community and Technical College