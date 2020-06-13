11 Apartments for rent in Frankfort, KY📍
Looking to land the Frankfort, Kentucky apartment you’ve always dreamed of? (Admit it, you dream of apartments all the time!) Then start poking around the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together, and we guarantee you’ll be kicking back in your Frankfort dream dwellings before you know it!
In Frankfort, one or two-bedroom apartments, rental homes, and townhouses are amply available. Luxury units and spacious (1500-plus square foot) family-sized apartments can also be easily found. Amenities range from basic (fridge, oven, and broken door knob only) to lavish (Jacuzzis, health centers, resort-style swimming pools, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, private trails, etc). Whether you’re in the market for a short-term crash pad, a longtime homestead for you and the whole family, a pet-friendly apartment, or a furnished suite, you’ll find rental options galore in Frankfort. Just bring along the renting basics (proof of income, proper ID, a list of previous residences) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be living the good life in Frankfort in no time!
The Kentucky River flows in an S-shape through the center of Frankfort, dividing the city into four distinct sectors. Many of the more modern apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the suburban, East Frankfort and West Frankfort areas. If you want to be a little closer to the State Capitol Building, why not check out the lofts and condos nestled away deep in the South Frankfort valley? Just north of the river, meanwhile, sits the historic little business district, where a smattering of eclectic rentals can be found, as well. Each part of town has its upsides and drawbacks, so be sure to spend plenty of time in the city, getting a feel for its neighborhoods’ vibes, before signing on a leasing deal.
Boasting a wide range of entertainment options, shopping destinations, unique eateries, cultural attractions, and outdoors activities, Frankfort is a charming little city with something to offer for all its diverse residents. Factor in some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in all the Bluegrass State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon become enamored with life in Frankfort!
So don’t delay! Start clicking away, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report. Frankfort rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frankfort rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Frankfort rents decline sharply over the past month
Frankfort rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frankfort stand at $624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $795 for a two-bedroom. Frankfort's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Frankfort rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Frankfort, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Frankfort is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Frankfort's median two-bedroom rent of $795 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Frankfort.
- While Frankfort's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Frankfort than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Frankfort.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.