11 Apartments for rent in Frankfort, KY

Life in Frankfort

Looking to land the Frankfort, Kentucky apartment you’ve always dreamed of? (Admit it, you dream of apartments all the time!) Then start poking around the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together, and we guarantee you’ll be kicking back in your Frankfort dream dwellings before you know it!

In Frankfort, one or two-bedroom apartments, rental homes, and townhouses are amply available. Luxury units and spacious (1500-plus square foot) family-sized apartments can also be easily found. Amenities range from basic (fridge, oven, and broken door knob only) to lavish (Jacuzzis, health centers, resort-style swimming pools, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, private trails, etc). Whether you’re in the market for a short-term crash pad, a longtime homestead for you and the whole family, a pet-friendly apartment, or a furnished suite, you’ll find rental options galore in Frankfort. Just bring along the renting basics (proof of income, proper ID, a list of previous residences) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be living the good life in Frankfort in no time!

The Kentucky River flows in an S-shape through the center of Frankfort, dividing the city into four distinct sectors. Many of the more modern apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the suburban, East Frankfort and West Frankfort areas. If you want to be a little closer to the State Capitol Building, why not check out the lofts and condos nestled away deep in the South Frankfort valley? Just north of the river, meanwhile, sits the historic little business district, where a smattering of eclectic rentals can be found, as well. Each part of town has its upsides and drawbacks, so be sure to spend plenty of time in the city, getting a feel for its neighborhoods’ vibes, before signing on a leasing deal.

Boasting a wide range of entertainment options, shopping destinations, unique eateries, cultural attractions, and outdoors activities, Frankfort is a charming little city with something to offer for all its diverse residents. Factor in some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in all the Bluegrass State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon become enamored with life in Frankfort!

So don’t delay! Start clicking away, and happy hunting!