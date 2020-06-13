Apartment List
/
KY
/
frankfort
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Frankfort, KY

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1072 sqft
Round-the-clock maintenance for units boasting granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless-steel appliances. Pets allowed. This green community contains a community garden, coffee bar, pool. Right next to the shops at Parkside. Six miles from Frankfurt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
614 Woodland Avenue
614 Woodland Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
2 large bedrooms. 1.5 bathrooms. Replacement windows. Rest HVAC. Short walk from the Capital and Governors Mansion.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
105 Sequoyah Trail
105 Sequoyah Trail, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2 full BA ranch with an attached 1 car garage in Indian Hills. All new LVT flooring, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, new blinds, and light fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2009 River Ridge Road
2009 River Ridge Road, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhouse with a garage. Rooms are large and spacious, no pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Hermitage Dr
313 Hermitage Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1513 sqft
313 Hermitage Dr Available 07/05/20 Floors: 2 Address: 313 Hermitage Drive City: Frankfort State: KY Zip: 40601 Price: $1295 Beds: 3 Baths: 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
357 Wallace Avenue
357 Wallace Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located in the heart of Downtown Frankfort, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex features carpet throughout, kitchen with range, refrigerator and washer dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
233 Landings Drive
233 Landings Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$575
This bottom floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
215 Murray Street
215 Murray Street, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$550
This two bedroom, one bath apartment is centrally located in downtown Frankfort! With a spacious open floor plan, this unit includes washer/dryer hookup and one designated parking space. Pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
796 Ridgeview Drive
796 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1450 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is conveniently located minutes from the interstate, Downtown Frankfort and Versailles Road.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
415 Harrodswood
415 Harrodswood Road, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$525
This one bedroom, one bath apartment features fresh paint and new flooring throughout, a spacious living room, kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer hookup and large bedroom with ensuite bathroom and vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
793 Ridgeview Drive
793 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features kitchen, dining area and living room on the first floor. Second floor includes both bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout property.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
215 W Third
215 West 3rd Street, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Great downtown location. Walk to the Capitol or downtown for coffee, wine, food, or to enjoy many other festivities. Big 2nd floor apartment with 1300 sq feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with an large entry area.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
141 Hickory Dr
141 Hickory Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
HICKORY - Property Id: 250575 House is in a nice quite neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with newer appliances. All new paint and every floor is new. Remodeled bathroom with tiled shower. A must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Frankfort

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3160 Main St 27
3160 Main Street, Stamping Ground, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
SJA Unit 27 - Property Id: 52286 3 bed 2 bath trailer with open floorplan. Located in quiet park community. No pets, no exceptions. Rent: $825 +Water: $25 per person +Trash: $16 per unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Median Rent in Frankfort

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Frankfort is $624, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $794.
Studio
$546
1 Bed
$624
2 Beds
$794
3+ Beds
$1,112
City GuideFrankfort
Greetings, Bluegrass State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual Frankfort, Kentucky leasing headquarters! Tucked away in the deepest valley of the mighty Kentucky River, the historic capital city Frankfort is one of America’s best-kept little secrets.
Life in Frankfort

Looking to land the Frankfort, Kentucky apartment you’ve always dreamed of? (Admit it, you dream of apartments all the time!) Then start poking around the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together, and we guarantee you’ll be kicking back in your Frankfort dream dwellings before you know it!

In Frankfort, one or two-bedroom apartments, rental homes, and townhouses are amply available. Luxury units and spacious (1500-plus square foot) family-sized apartments can also be easily found. Amenities range from basic (fridge, oven, and broken door knob only) to lavish (Jacuzzis, health centers, resort-style swimming pools, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, private trails, etc). Whether you’re in the market for a short-term crash pad, a longtime homestead for you and the whole family, a pet-friendly apartment, or a furnished suite, you’ll find rental options galore in Frankfort. Just bring along the renting basics (proof of income, proper ID, a list of previous residences) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be living the good life in Frankfort in no time!

The Kentucky River flows in an S-shape through the center of Frankfort, dividing the city into four distinct sectors. Many of the more modern apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the suburban, East Frankfort and West Frankfort areas. If you want to be a little closer to the State Capitol Building, why not check out the lofts and condos nestled away deep in the South Frankfort valley? Just north of the river, meanwhile, sits the historic little business district, where a smattering of eclectic rentals can be found, as well. Each part of town has its upsides and drawbacks, so be sure to spend plenty of time in the city, getting a feel for its neighborhoods’ vibes, before signing on a leasing deal.

Boasting a wide range of entertainment options, shopping destinations, unique eateries, cultural attractions, and outdoors activities, Frankfort is a charming little city with something to offer for all its diverse residents. Factor in some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in all the Bluegrass State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon become enamored with life in Frankfort!

So don’t delay! Start clicking away, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report. Frankfort rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frankfort rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frankfort Rent Report. Frankfort rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frankfort rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Frankfort rents decline sharply over the past month

Frankfort rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frankfort stand at $624 for a one-bedroom apartment and $795 for a two-bedroom. Frankfort's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Frankfort rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Frankfort, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Frankfort is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Frankfort's median two-bedroom rent of $795 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Frankfort.
    • While Frankfort's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Frankfort than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Frankfort.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Frankfort?
    In Frankfort, the median rent is $546 for a studio, $624 for a 1-bedroom, $794 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,112 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Frankfort, check out our monthly Frankfort Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Frankfort?
    Some of the colleges located in the Frankfort area include Bellarmine University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Frankfort?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frankfort from include Louisville, Lexington, Jeffersonville, Florence, and Georgetown.

    Similar Pages

    Frankfort Cheap PlacesFrankfort Dog Friendly Apartments
    Frankfort Pet Friendly Places