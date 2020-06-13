AL
/
KY
/
lexington
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

24 Cheap Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
2 Units Available
BelleFontaine Apartments II
2218 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$639
712 sqft
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
9 Units Available
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive, Lexington, KY
Studio
$599
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$619
558 sqft
Enjoy BelleFontaine Living at BelleFontaine Apartment Homes, the best located boutique apartment community in the heart of Southeast Lexington! From our service oriented staff members to our excellent location in the heart of shopping, dining, and
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Pickway Korner
1 Unit Available
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gainesway
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
8 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
$474
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
$
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bryan Station
1 Unit Available
518 Anniston
518 Anniston Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
Lease This 1 Level 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex In Eastland Off Bryan Station Road. Convenient Location To Main Roads, Shoppes, & Schools. ***WALLS WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED 'GREY***

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1750 McCullough Dr #40
1750 Mccullough Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$660
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
356 Redding Road
356 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This bottom floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located desirable Lansdowne! With new vinyl flooring throughout, this unit features kitchen brand new stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1132 Kees Road
1132 Kees Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$475
This one bedroom, 1 full bath property is located minutes from Downtown Lexington, New Circle and I-75. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. On site laundry available. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenants pay E,W,G. 24/7 maintenance included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastland Parkway
1 Unit Available
1815 Marietta Drive
1815 Marietta Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Available 3/31/20. 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent. Has gas heat, pets allowed, sec8 allowed. Call today for your private showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Liberty Area
1 Unit Available
2560 Danielle Lane
2560 Danielle Lane, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
Available 3/31/20. 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. All electric, pets allowed, sec8 allowed. Call today for your private showing.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
352 Redding Road
352 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
This second floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located desirable Lansdowne! With new vinyl flooring throughout, this unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Garden Springs
1 Unit Available
2157 Cypress Drive
2157 Cypress Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
Move In Condition: New Updates on this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with Hardwood Floors, Newly renovated-Cabinets, Appliances, and more!! Located inside New Circle Road and convenient to New Circle and Downtown. Free WiFi for tenants and guests!!
Results within 10 miles of Lexington

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
300 Edgewood Drive
300 Edgewood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Building under new management! UTILITIES PAID 2bed/1bath 725 recently renovated apartment. Second floor apartment with all utilities paid. Unit is receiving a facelift with new paint, flooring and other updates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Maple Hill Dr
133 Maple Hill Drive, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, washer dryer hookup, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for small pets for 10 lbs and unders. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Heritage Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Nice townhouse in Nicholasville... 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
216 McDaniel Avenue - 2
216 Mcdaniel Avenue, Richmond, KY
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
4-plex 900 sq ft. back yard, grilling AREA, 2 parking areas
Rent Report
Lexington

June 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lexington rents increased over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $864 for a two-bedroom. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $864 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Lexington.
    • While Lexington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLexington 3 BedroomsLexington Accessible ApartmentsLexington Apartments with BalconyLexington Apartments with GarageLexington Apartments with GymLexington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLexington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Apartments with PoolLexington Apartments with Washer-DryerLexington Cheap PlacesLexington Dog Friendly ApartmentsLexington Furnished ApartmentsLexington Luxury PlacesLexington Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KYNicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KY

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Liberty AreaGaineswayGarden Springs

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of KentuckyGeorgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College