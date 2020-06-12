Apartment List
/
KY
/
lexington
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1243 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
Liberty Area
16 Units Available
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1118 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
51 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Gainesway
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$944
1006 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
14 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$720
938 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Liberty Area
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1179 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$789
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
1069 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
Liberty Area
16 Units Available
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
8 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
1250 sqft
(RLNE2807242)
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
7 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$889
1018 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Pointe Neighbors
1 Unit Available
324 Turfway Drive
324 Turfway Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
324 Turfway Drive Available 06/15/20 North Pointe - Welcome home to this cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome. This unit has w/d hook ups and kitchen with appliances. Gas heat and central air. NO pets. No smoking.

June 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lexington rents increased over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $864 for a two-bedroom. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $864 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Lexington.
    • While Lexington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

