148 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

28 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
6 Units Available
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$954
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
38 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
27 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
30 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$888
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
13 Units Available
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
15 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
20 Units Available
Liberty Area
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$754
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
24 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
8 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
8 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$884
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
12 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$864
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
12 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
5 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$877
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
43 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
7 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$821
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
5 Units Available
Pines Townhomes
300 Pinewood Ct, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1405 sqft
Located in the heart of Lexington just minutes from the Explorium, University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, and more. Walk-in closets, high ceilings, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
10 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$659
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
22 Units Available
Southeastern Hills
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1014 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.

1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
447 Marquis Ave
447 Marquis Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2241 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated house near UK campus . - Property Id: 313780 The house is newly painted, the Kitchen and bathroom are Completely renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
Meadows-Loudon
713 East Loudon avenue
713 East Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2500 sqft
Call 8594897899 . commercial building 2500 sq feet - Property Id: 167397 I1 zone commercial . Building is empty and now available for new tenant immediately!! 2500 square feet overhead door with new bath shower .

Lexington rents increased moderately over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $676 for a one-bedroom apartment and $867 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $867 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lexington's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

