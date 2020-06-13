129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
46 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1366 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
30 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Liberty Area
2 Units Available
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gainesway
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1525 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
Liberty Area
16 Units Available
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plantation
16 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
620-620 Vonbryan Trace
620 Vonbryan Trce, Lexington, KY
First floor master bedroom with whirlpool and walk-in close and standing shower. Two story living room with fireplace. Flat lot, with walk-in trail in the backyard. Impeccable, very clean. No Pets and no smoking please.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Andover Hills
1 Unit Available
904 Andover Green
904 Andover Green, Lexington, KY
Very Nice house with lots of room, large family room with separate formal dining room spacious bedrooms, fenced in back yard, close to park, shopping and interstate.Available August 1.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brannon Crossing
1 Unit Available
339 Manitoba Lane
339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478 This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 Winter Garden
2808 Winter Garden, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
2808 Winter Garden Available 07/24/20 - (RLNE5852054)

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4031 mooncoin way
4031 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012 The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Martins Village
1 Unit Available
420 Tibbs Lane
420 Tibbs Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$800
934 sqft
NICE HOUSE on Tibbs Lane! 3 Bedrooms, Off-Street Parking, Pets Ok! - 420 TIBBS LANE: Single Family House with 3 Bedrooms and One Bath; Off-Street Parking; Nice Backyard with Patio; Pets Ok! Central Heat & AC (Wall unit in house does not need to be

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
300 E Maxwell St #2
300 East Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
300 E. Maxwell #2 - Property Id: 114981 Turn of the century house with two units. This is the upstairs unit that could be a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment. It has a small room that can function as a living room if the apartment is used as a 4 bedroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Picadome
1 Unit Available
300 Mockingbird Ln
300 Mockingbird Lane, Lexington, KY
Pre-Leasing now for Fall Semester 2020--Brand New Construction! - Construction on this incredible custom built home will be completed in early 2020 and it will be available for the 2020 Fall leasing period.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Addison Avenue
513 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
Now Leasing Short-term May - July 25 - Construction on this incredible custom built home is COMPLETE and it is available now on a short term lease until July 25, 2020.

June 2020 Lexington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lexington Rent Report. Lexington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lexington rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lexington rents increased over the past month

Lexington rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lexington stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $864 for a two-bedroom. Lexington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Lexington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lexington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lexington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lexington's median two-bedroom rent of $864 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Lexington.
    • While Lexington's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lexington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lexington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

