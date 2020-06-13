153 Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY

Apartment Hunting in Erlanger

While there are many houses and, of course, mobile homes for you to rent and live in, you will also find a lot of low-rise apartments, townhouses, and a few apartment complexes in Earlanger. The community is growing, so while there shouldn't be much trouble finding an available 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom apartment, getting a great 1-bedroom apartment for a good price will be harder. Finding one that offers all bills paid is even tougher--that might require lots of bargaining, bribes, or a really lucky poker hand.

Once you've found your dream home, all you need to do is hand over a credit report, a short list of referrals, and cash for the first month's rent and a damage deposit. Easy peasy.