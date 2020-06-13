153 Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY📍
As can be expected in a mid-size town in Kentucky, Erlanger isn't home to a raging night life full of casinos and gambling. However, if you like animals, trees, water, and leisurely small-town life, it might be the perfect place for you. Plus the downtown offers some nice little shops and family restaurants, so you won’t be spending all day at home or staring at your neighbors.
While there are many houses and, of course, mobile homes for you to rent and live in, you will also find a lot of low-rise apartments, townhouses, and a few apartment complexes in Earlanger. The community is growing, so while there shouldn't be much trouble finding an available 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom apartment, getting a great 1-bedroom apartment for a good price will be harder. Finding one that offers all bills paid is even tougher--that might require lots of bargaining, bribes, or a really lucky poker hand.
Once you've found your dream home, all you need to do is hand over a credit report, a short list of referrals, and cash for the first month's rent and a damage deposit. Easy peasy.
There are five neighborhoods in Erlanger, keeping your choices fairly simple. Here's a quick rundown on the basic info and average cost of living of each:
City Center: This hood asserts itself as hip and trendy, and, going by Kentucky standards, you can't really argue otherwise. It offers several small boutiques, family restaurants, and even a cafe, but anything more trendy than that will require a longer trip. $$
Crestview Hills: The best place in town to make a home (and with prices that reflect that), it has large family homes and some apartment buildings. $$$$$
Crescent Springs Pike: A good place for couples, this spot has the most 2 bedroom apartments of the entire town. $$$$
Dolwick Dr: There are no apartments in this part of town, only family homes and mobile homes. So if you're looking for your own house, mobile or otherwise (or really hate staircases), move here. $
Feather Ln: A quiet road with tree-lined streets, this is the ultimate in peaceful family living. $$$
Erlanger offers a small-town style of life. It has several family restaurants, great natural scenery, a slower pace of living, and a clean environment. If you're looking to get away from the urban grind, or keep up your chilled-out and no-fuss lifestyle in a new town, you'll love it. If you demand excitement, nightlife, and a cityscape, keep moseyin' on.