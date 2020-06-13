Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Erlanger, KY

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Results within 1 mile of Erlanger

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
**Open House this Sunday! June 14, 2020, 11:30 - 1:00** Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street.
Results within 5 miles of Erlanger
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
4837 Rapid Run Road
4837 Rapid Run Pike, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
Nicely updated and redone unit in West Price Hill - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QD66a3Fzbia&brand=0 Great unit with 2 bedrooms, an office, and 1.5 baths. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood througout, and other great features. (RLNE5745511)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4491 Foley Road
4491 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Home boasts bright, sunny rooms adorned with original natural woodwork and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sedamsville
1 Unit Available
310 Fairbanks Ave 3
310 Fairbanks Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
Penthouse Studio Apt - Property Id: 297627 Nice spacious penthouse Studio Apt on the top floor of a 3 family bldg. Quiet secure building Tenant pays electric only. Owner pays heat. Move in ready Fridge and stove included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2512 sqft
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1308 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
833 Seton Avenue - 3
833 Seton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$520
400 sqft
COMING SOON!!!!! One bedroom one bath apartment in 4 family building, owner pays for wifi.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Kennedy - C
101 Kennedy Road, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Spacious Three (3) bdrm unit on First Floor. Large eat-in kitchen with Newer Black Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood floors thru-out. Newer Picture Windows in Every Room. Private Dining Area. Plenty of Closet Space. Equipped with Alarm System.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
1248 Rutledge Ave #2
1248 Rutledge Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 2 Bedroom unit in a very well kept 2 family home. Large rooms, lots of space, front and back door, laundry room. Off Street Parking. Large Front Porch and back yard. No Smoking. No Pets. Owner will accept some assistance. Owner pays water.

Median Rent in Erlanger

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Erlanger is $634, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $833.
Studio
$544
1 Bed
$634
2 Beds
$833
3+ Beds
$1,164
City GuideErlanger
Put your money on Erlanger, Kentucky, home of the United States Playing Card Company: you may just find the life you've always dreamed of. Feeling lucky?

As can be expected in a mid-size town in Kentucky, Erlanger isn't home to a raging night life full of casinos and gambling. However, if you like animals, trees, water, and leisurely small-town life, it might be the perfect place for you. Plus the downtown offers some nice little shops and family restaurants, so you won’t be spending all day at home or staring at your neighbors.

Apartment Hunting in Erlanger

While there are many houses and, of course, mobile homes for you to rent and live in, you will also find a lot of low-rise apartments, townhouses, and a few apartment complexes in Earlanger. The community is growing, so while there shouldn't be much trouble finding an available 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom apartment, getting a great 1-bedroom apartment for a good price will be harder. Finding one that offers all bills paid is even tougher--that might require lots of bargaining, bribes, or a really lucky poker hand.

Once you've found your dream home, all you need to do is hand over a credit report, a short list of referrals, and cash for the first month's rent and a damage deposit. Easy peasy.

Where to Live in Erlanger

There are five neighborhoods in Erlanger, keeping your choices fairly simple. Here's a quick rundown on the basic info and average cost of living of each:

City Center: This hood asserts itself as hip and trendy, and, going by Kentucky standards, you can't really argue otherwise. It offers several small boutiques, family restaurants, and even a cafe, but anything more trendy than that will require a longer trip. $$

Crestview Hills: The best place in town to make a home (and with prices that reflect that), it has large family homes and some apartment buildings. $$$$$

Crescent Springs Pike: A good place for couples, this spot has the most 2 bedroom apartments of the entire town. $$$$

Dolwick Dr: There are no apartments in this part of town, only family homes and mobile homes. So if you're looking for your own house, mobile or otherwise (or really hate staircases), move here. $

Feather Ln: A quiet road with tree-lined streets, this is the ultimate in peaceful family living. $$$

What to Do in Erlanger

Erlanger offers a small-town style of life. It has several family restaurants, great natural scenery, a slower pace of living, and a clean environment. If you're looking to get away from the urban grind, or keep up your chilled-out and no-fuss lifestyle in a new town, you'll love it. If you demand excitement, nightlife, and a cityscape, keep moseyin' on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Erlanger?
In Erlanger, the median rent is $544 for a studio, $634 for a 1-bedroom, $833 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,164 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Erlanger, check out our monthly Erlanger Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Erlanger?
Some of the colleges located in the Erlanger area include Georgetown College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, and University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Erlanger?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Erlanger from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

