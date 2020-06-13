83 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$769
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$859
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1101 Pawnee Trl
1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
122 W Showalter Drive
122 West Showalter Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available now in Bradford Place! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home. Open floor plan, Newer carpet, Washer and Dryer included! 2 car attached garage, Large fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
155 Richfields
155 Richfields Avenue, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on large fenced backyard. Just painted!! Pantry in large kitchen. Close to schools, shopping, Toyota and I-75!!
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2920 Sullivan Trace
2920 Sullivans Trace, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Adorable Spacious ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Two full baths and 3 Large bedrooms. Large back yard. Cute, newer neighborhood. $300 pet fee, no additional rent and no restricted breeds. No Section 8.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1965 Drummond Drive
1965 Drummond Dr, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Last updated June 13
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartments is conveniently located off of Alexandria Drive near Versailles Rd.
Last updated April 28
$
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Last updated June 4
$
Cardinal Valley
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Last updated June 13
$
3 Units Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
Welcome Home to Thoroughbred Crossing conveniently located near shops, dining, libraries, Kentucky Horse Park, and the University of Kentucky. All utilities are included in these spacious renovated apartments.
Last updated June 13
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Caballo Crossing we are conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

Last updated June 13
Historic South Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Martin Luther King
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Modern condo close to Hospital, UK, Downtown, Target, and much more. Open concept, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living room this place has it all.

Last updated June 13
Castlewood
1 Unit Available
425 Park View Ave.
425 Park View Avenue, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1087 sqft
425 Park View Ave.

Last updated June 13
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
113-2 Hagerman Court
113 Hagerman Ct, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
113-2 Hagerman Court Available 07/30/20 PRICE DROP!! - 6 Bedrooms DuplexWalking Distance to Campus! - *Newly updated kitchen *New Floors and HVAC * $300 PER person/month * Off Street Parking Spots Pre-Leasing for July 2020.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
513 Addison Avenue
513 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Now Leasing Short-term May - July 25 - Construction on this incredible custom built home is COMPLETE and it is available now on a short term lease until July 25, 2020.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1740 Costigan Drive
1740 Costigan Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Winburn home with over-sized backyard - A ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All electric with baseboard electric heat and central air. The home includes a range and refrigerator. Carpeting through out home. Fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
621 Golfview Drive
621 Golfview Drive, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
621 Golfview Drive Available 08/01/20 Walk to UK - Pre Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Searching everywhere for a home that won't trigger your allergies? Come check out this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath within walking distance to UK's campus.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1320 sqft
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
627 Addison Avenue
627 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
627 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Barbaro - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Students, you'll love this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home just a short walk from campus.

Median Rent in Georgetown

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Georgetown is $608, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $780.
Studio
$531
1 Bed
$608
2 Beds
$780
3+ Beds
$1,115
City GuideGeorgetown
Welcome to Georgetown, your new home in old Kentucky! This small city has changed a lot for the better in the last few decades. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!
Life in Georgetown

Georgetown is located about 15 minutes from Lexington in the northern part of the state. Though its founding dates back to the late 18th century, the city didn’t really see population growth until the 1980s. By the early 1990s, the population had nearly doubled.

Georgetown has tons of new construction and plenty of shopping in box stores and local spots located in the quaint and incredibly walkable downtown area.

Georgetown also has a diverse rental market with everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms to furnished apartments for rent. The low cost of living also makes finding cheap apartments a snap!

While the city center has great entertainment options, you won’t find too much in terms of rentals. The neighborhood known as Indian Hills have some great apartments for rent in small developments, as well as a handful of rental homes. Quail Run Drive, located just northwest of the city center, is a great area with a particularly high concentration of apartments. Two bedroom rental properties in the city center, Indian Hill, and around Quail Run Drive generally range from $550-750.

The south side of town has seen a lot of new construction in recent decades. In this area you’ll find townhomes and condominiums for rent with tons of great amenities (gym, swimming pool, clubhouse, etc.). Living in this area will also put you in close proximity to Lexington. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $650-850.

In the northern portion of town, there’s been a bit of new development similar to the construction in the south. However, the farther north you go, the more rural neighborhoods will feel. Two bedroom rental properties here generally range from $600-800.

Settle in and enjoy all that this bustling little Kentucky city has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Georgetown?
In Georgetown, the median rent is $531 for a studio, $608 for a 1-bedroom, $780 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,115 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Georgetown, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Georgetown?
Some of the colleges located in the Georgetown area include Georgetown College, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, University of Kentucky, and Gateway Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Georgetown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Georgetown from include Lexington, Florence, Covington, Shelbyville, and Nicholasville.

