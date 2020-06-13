Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

138 Apartments for rent in Covington, KY

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
723 Bakewell St
723 Bakewell Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
You'll love the Cov! - Property Id: 130729 Welcome to the Dresden'. You'll love this gorgeous renovated community in the heart of Mainstrasse! Laundry room with coin-operated laundry, free street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Covington Central Business District
1 Unit Available
20 East 5th Street
20 East Fifth Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
770 sqft
This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
333 W 9th Street
333 West Ninth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.
817 Willard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime. Sorry No dogs

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Mainstrasse
1 Unit Available
817 Willard St.- 1
817 Willard St, Covington, KY
Studio
$725
500 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Apartment located on one of the coolest streets in Mainstrasse. Also comes with a covered Porch. Two Blocks from all the great entertainment of Main street. It was updated 5 years ago.I can show anytime.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
933 Highland Avenue
933 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
922 Weninger Circle
922 Weninger Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in West End - Luxury townhouse in the West End.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.

Median Rent in Covington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Covington is $617, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $811.
Studio
$530
1 Bed
$617
2 Beds
$811
3+ Beds
$1,133
City GuideCovington
"Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home/Young folks roll on the floor /Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home /Keep them hard times away from my door." (- Johnny Cash, "My Old Kentucky Home")

Covington, Kentucky, is often referred to as a second-class city, but that's not due to its status in its resident’s eyes. Instead, it just refers to its population; a second-class city has a population between 20,000 and 99,000. Besides that, it is a thriving urban area within easy reach of the Ohio River and the Primary Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of nine different counties from three different states. Perhaps best of all, Covington is not only a popular residential area but also an up-and-coming community for businesses of all sizes.

Moving to Covington

Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, you stand to make out like a bandit in Covington. That’s because both sale and rental prices tend to be affordable when compared to overall Kentucky and national averages. Sale prices tend to be much lower than the averages for the state. As far as rental rates are concerned, they are just slightly higher than those in the rest of the state but still almost 25 percent less than the national averages. If you’re choosing Covington over the bright lights and big city of a place like New York or LA, you stand to save busloads of money.

Usually, when you hear some good news, such as the fact that a certain area has low rents to offer, you wait for the other shoe to drop. Fortunately, that doesnt have to be the case. Theres always room for surprises. The vacancy rate in this town isn’t super low as you would expect in a low-rent area like this. Instead, it hovers around the 15 percent mark. There’s a nice mixture of renters and owners here, as well.

Don’t let the low rent and comfortable vacancy rates fool you. You will have to go through the standard application process to secure an apartment rental here. Show up on your potential landlord’s doorstep looking neat and well-dressed with proof of employment and references in hand. You’ll typically have to submit to a credit check, and your chances are much improved if you take your bills seriously. If you’ve screwed up a time or two in the past, however, your chances aren’t entirely ruined. Some landlords may let a few credit blemishes slide. Others will toss the keys your way but only after you provide a co-signer.

Neighborhoods

Covington has a number of appealing neighborhoods from which you can choose. The communities here are somewhat diverse and include a mixture of people in blue collar and white collar occupations. A large number of people hold salaried positions, and math- and computer-related employment is very common. With the area’s reasonable rental prices, its not surprising that many families choose to settle here. However, couples without children and singles also build happy lives in this city. Here are some neighborhoods to consider:

City Center: If you’re going for the easy score, youll definitely want to choose this neighborhood. With a nearly 30-percent vacancy rate, this area offers easy pickings, including rental homes, apartments for rent and townhouses. Whether you choose to search for new digs in small apartment buildings, apartment complexes or high-rises, the rent here is pretty sweet.

Oak Ridge: This part of town has both higher rents and a lower vacancy rate. Rents here lean closer to the national averages while vacancy rates tend to stay below 5 percent. If you earn the cash to afford this area, however, it has a nice family feel and a wide range of rental options, including homes; townhomes; studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in complexes; and high-rises.

West Covington / Kenton Hills:This suburban area has a good mixture of owners and renters as well as families of all different shapes and sizes. It also has more affordable rental rates and small- to medium-sized apartments for rent. On the downside, the vacancy rates are nothing to shout over. They hover around 5 percent, which makes sense. With rents this low, few people really want to move.

Main St/W 5th St:If you just can't let go of the city, this neighborhood might put a smile on your face. It has a more urban feel than some other parts of town and offers mostly smaller apartment buildings and small houses as rental choices. Vacancy rates are rather high, as many people seem to prefer suburbia, but rents are nice and low. If that sounds like a good mix for you, go ahead and take your pick.

Madison Ave/Levassor Ave:This is another urban area that boasts more small apartment buildings and small houses than any other type of real estate. Rents are low, and vacancy rates trend towards the 10-percent mark. Many of the homes here are older, and some even fit the definition of historical. In fact, many were built before 1939.

Highland Pike/Benton Rd:The Highland Pike / Benton Rd area is the place to choose if you'd rather save for retirement than line some landlord's pockets. This part of town has vacancies that exceed 10 percent yet offers some of the lowest rents in the city. Most of this area is populated by renters, and you'll find a nice selection of housing options. However, single-family homes and apartments in high-rises and complexes rule the roost.

Living in Covington

Despite the low rents in this area, you'll likely have to work for a living. Commute times aren't too bad, averaging about 25 minutes each way. Many people here do decide to leave the driving to someone else, and public transportation is reliable. If the thought of catching the bus every day makes you cringe, join a carpool group. About 15 percent of residents get to work this way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Covington?
In Covington, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $617 for a 1-bedroom, $811 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,133 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Covington, check out our monthly Covington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Covington?
Some of the colleges located in the Covington area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Covington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Covington from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

