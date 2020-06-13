138 Apartments for rent in Covington, KY

Moving to Covington

Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, you stand to make out like a bandit in Covington. That’s because both sale and rental prices tend to be affordable when compared to overall Kentucky and national averages. Sale prices tend to be much lower than the averages for the state. As far as rental rates are concerned, they are just slightly higher than those in the rest of the state but still almost 25 percent less than the national averages. If you’re choosing Covington over the bright lights and big city of a place like New York or LA, you stand to save busloads of money.

Usually, when you hear some good news, such as the fact that a certain area has low rents to offer, you wait for the other shoe to drop. Fortunately, that doesnt have to be the case. Theres always room for surprises. The vacancy rate in this town isn’t super low as you would expect in a low-rent area like this. Instead, it hovers around the 15 percent mark. There’s a nice mixture of renters and owners here, as well.

Don’t let the low rent and comfortable vacancy rates fool you. You will have to go through the standard application process to secure an apartment rental here. Show up on your potential landlord’s doorstep looking neat and well-dressed with proof of employment and references in hand. You’ll typically have to submit to a credit check, and your chances are much improved if you take your bills seriously. If you’ve screwed up a time or two in the past, however, your chances aren’t entirely ruined. Some landlords may let a few credit blemishes slide. Others will toss the keys your way but only after you provide a co-signer.