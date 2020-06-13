88 Apartments for rent in Independence, KY📍
Although Independence is Kentucky's third biggest city in terms of land mass, covering roughly 23 square miles, it has a population of just 24,757, according to 2010 census information, and still has that small-town feeling. If you want to live in a community-minded town, this might be just the place for you, with plenty of town events held all throughout the year. However, you should also note that Independence is just a stone's throw away from Cincinnati, where you'll find a huge amount of action and amenities if you're itching for time away from home.
The amount of homes that are renter-occupied in Independence is lower than the average for both Kentucky and the whole of the United States, so it might take you longer than normal to find apartments or houses in the city. It might be beneficial to be a little bit flexible; for instance, even if you had a house in mind, you could have a look at rental condos as well. It's a good idea to leave roughly six to eight weeks to find that perfect apartment or house to rent in Independence. Although the fine print might be boring, if you want to get all moved in, you'll need to show your credit history, rental history, proof of income and references.
Finding your independence in Independence? Don't forget to check out this list of neighborhoods!
City Center: If you like to be close to the action, the city center might be the place for you, as you'll be near the majority of the town's amenities, such as shops and restaurants. The majority of rental homes in this area are detached houses, but you may find a few other types of property.
Latonia Lakes: This neighborhood is mostly composed of medium to large homes. Slap bang in the middle of the area, you'll find the stunning Mills Road Park.
Bristow: Those looking for smaller properties, such as apartments or rental condos, in Independence might have the most luck in the Bristow neighborhood.
It seems like there are always community events happening in Independence, from the Easter egg hunt to the annual Christmas Walk. If you like spending time in the great outdoors, you'll love visiting any of the city's six parks, the largest of which is the 26-acre Memorial Park. The town's amphitheater hosts a range of great events, such as live music concerts, outdoor movie showings, theatrical performances and more. There are a wealth of places to eat out, including El Jinete for great Mexican food or Pompilios for Italian cuisine.