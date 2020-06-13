88 Apartments for rent in Independence, KY

Renting in Independence

The amount of homes that are renter-occupied in Independence is lower than the average for both Kentucky and the whole of the United States, so it might take you longer than normal to find apartments or houses in the city. It might be beneficial to be a little bit flexible; for instance, even if you had a house in mind, you could have a look at rental condos as well. It's a good idea to leave roughly six to eight weeks to find that perfect apartment or house to rent in Independence. Although the fine print might be boring, if you want to get all moved in, you'll need to show your credit history, rental history, proof of income and references.