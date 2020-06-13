Apartment List
/
KY
/
independence
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Independence, KY

📍
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
950 Matinee Blvd. Apt. 2A Available 07/15/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath with Cathedral Ceilings - (RLNE1885244)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
436 Lost Creek Drive
436 Lost Creek Drive, Walton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1365 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage ready for occupancy July 1, 2020! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & a pantry for extra storage! Master suite has adjoining bath! All bathrooms have granite vanity tops!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Kingsway Court
102 Kingsway Court, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,398
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,129
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,032
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.

Median Rent in Independence

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Independence is $754, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $992.
Studio
$648
1 Bed
$754
2 Beds
$992
3+ Beds
$1,385
City GuideIndependence
The town of Independence has a rich history and was incorporated in 1842.

Although Independence is Kentucky's third biggest city in terms of land mass, covering roughly 23 square miles, it has a population of just 24,757, according to 2010 census information, and still has that small-town feeling. If you want to live in a community-minded town, this might be just the place for you, with plenty of town events held all throughout the year. However, you should also note that Independence is just a stone's throw away from Cincinnati, where you'll find a huge amount of action and amenities if you're itching for time away from home.

Renting in Independence

The amount of homes that are renter-occupied in Independence is lower than the average for both Kentucky and the whole of the United States, so it might take you longer than normal to find apartments or houses in the city. It might be beneficial to be a little bit flexible; for instance, even if you had a house in mind, you could have a look at rental condos as well. It's a good idea to leave roughly six to eight weeks to find that perfect apartment or house to rent in Independence. Although the fine print might be boring, if you want to get all moved in, you'll need to show your credit history, rental history, proof of income and references.

Neighborhoods in Independence

Finding your independence in Independence? Don't forget to check out this list of neighborhoods!

City Center: If you like to be close to the action, the city center might be the place for you, as you'll be near the majority of the town's amenities, such as shops and restaurants. The majority of rental homes in this area are detached houses, but you may find a few other types of property.

Latonia Lakes: This neighborhood is mostly composed of medium to large homes. Slap bang in the middle of the area, you'll find the stunning Mills Road Park.

Bristow: Those looking for smaller properties, such as apartments or rental condos, in Independence might have the most luck in the Bristow neighborhood.

Life in Independence

It seems like there are always community events happening in Independence, from the Easter egg hunt to the annual Christmas Walk. If you like spending time in the great outdoors, you'll love visiting any of the city's six parks, the largest of which is the 26-acre Memorial Park. The town's amphitheater hosts a range of great events, such as live music concerts, outdoor movie showings, theatrical performances and more. There are a wealth of places to eat out, including El Jinete for great Mexican food or Pompilios for Italian cuisine.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Independence?
In Independence, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $754 for a 1-bedroom, $992 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,385 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Independence, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Independence?
Some of the colleges located in the Independence area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College, and Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Independence?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Independence from include Cincinnati, Lexington, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHLexington, KYMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OH
West Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYFrankfort, KYMilford, OHErlanger, KYElsmere, KYCold Spring, KYWilder, KYFort Wright, KYSouthgate, KY
Fort Thomas, KYBurlington, KYBellevue, KYDayton, KYForestville, OHDry Run, OHBridgetown, OHNorwood, OHKenwood, OHLawrenceburg, INNorthbrook, OHWoodlawn, OH