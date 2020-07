Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly business center conference room valet service

Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself everything Tates Creek Crossing has to offer.