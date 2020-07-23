209 Apartments for rent in Fayette County, KY📍
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$835
930 sqft
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Your new home awaits at Lexington Villas! Conveniently located off of New Circle Road, Lexington Villas is just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,184
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1323 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
Liberty Area
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$997
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1434 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Situated conveniently for commuters off of I-75. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool, parking, and hot tub.
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$778
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
923 sqft
Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Liberty Area
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1287 sqft
Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1225 sqft
Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
864 sqft
Cedarwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$729
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
