/
/
harrodsburg
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Harrodsburg, KY📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
724 Parkway Avenue
724 Parkway Ave, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Single-story duplex 2bd/1ba in the Parks Property duplexes now available for rent. Unit is exceptionally clean with carpeted floors, refrigerator with ice maker and stove. Landscaping and lawn work maintained by landlord.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
629 Chestnut Street
629 Chestnut Street, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ready for its next tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with refrigerator and range, dining area and spacious bedrooms. Sorry no pets.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
120 Sycamore Court
120 Sycamore Ct, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$645
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ready for its next tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with refrigerator and range, dining area and spacious bedrooms. Sorry no pets.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
306 Pigeon
306 Pigeon Ct, Harrodsburg, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
Newly updated duplex in great location! New paint throughout and vinyl floors in the living room. 1st Floor includes spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dining area, living room, half bath and separate utility room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Harrodsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
Some of the colleges located in the Harrodsburg area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, and University of Kentucky. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Harrodsburg from include Lexington, Georgetown, Shelbyville, Nicholasville, and Frankfort.