102 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY

Moving to Fort Wright

The job in front of you is not as difficult as Daniel Boone's explorations, but there are some obstacles you have to cut down first. The process for renting an apartment, condo, or house in Fort Wright differs a bit from other Northern Kentucky towns. So instead of tossing stones in the Licking River during the free time you have now, learn a bit about locating and leasing a pad in this town.

Are There Any Specials?

Well, 69.5 percent of homes are detached houses. That means you get the greatest selection with house rentals in Fort Wright. However, if you are searching for apartment homes, fear not! The other 30.5 percent are a mix of duplexes, town homes, condos, and apartments. That's what life is all about in Northern Kentucky. You get a choice on how you want to live. Puff on cigars in your studio or play darts in your three bedroom house. You can get it all in Fort Wright.

Don't Take a Walk

The renter-occupancy rate of 25.6 percent is manageable. However, Fort Wright is valued for its atmosphere and proximity to downtown Cincinnati. That means that you don't get a high number of available rental pads. Think of it like this: there are roughly 2,500 housing units in a city of under 6,000 people. The amount of housing is sufficient, but is not ample. Hence, in your house or apartment search here, you must prepare in advance. Understand that the presence of numerous schools in the area makes people much more likely to move during summer vacation. Understand that the weather in the winter makes winter a slow time for the market. Therefore, if you want to get a pad within one month's time, spring or early summer is when you should choose to move to Fort Wright. If personal obligations dictate your arrival time, start searching five weeks before your arrival. You may not need five weeks, but more is better than not enough.

Can You Move into the Place Today?

While touring pads in Fort Wright, you may find a large discrepancy in how well places have been maintained. 34.2 percent of units were built prior to the 1960s. While many have only improved with time, some have declined. Be sure to check for issues in whatever place you tour, regardless of whether you are fishing for large houses or studio apartments for rent. George Clooney would check a place from ceiling to floor before he decided to rent it. You should do the same.

Sign and Cheer!

Completing the lease is exciting. It's so exciting that you may feel the need to go out and have some shots of Jim Beam. That's Kentucky whiskey. Anyway, in order to start your celebration of moving into a new place, you are going to need to pay one or two month's worth of rent in advance. Additionally, a security deposit should help cover the damage from your whiskey parties. Landlords typically check your credit standing and want verification of employment or funds. Having references from previous landlords helps prove you are an awesome tenant. You generally deal with landlords here, but sometimes you get housing management firms. Regardless, be polite, friendly, and ready to show you are a solid tenant. With a little negotiation skills and some jokes, you could end up with free heat.