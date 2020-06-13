102 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY

Apartment List
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lookout Heights
1 Unit Available
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Kennedy - C
101 Kennedy Road, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Spacious Three (3) bdrm unit on First Floor. Large eat-in kitchen with Newer Black Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood floors thru-out. Newer Picture Windows in Every Room. Private Dining Area. Plenty of Closet Space. Equipped with Alarm System.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wright

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Peaselburg
1 Unit Available
933 Highland Avenue
933 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wright
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Taylors Landing
30 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,314
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,345
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,131
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,034
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,302
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
City GuideFort Wright
The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.

Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree.

Moving to Fort Wright

The job in front of you is not as difficult as Daniel Boone's explorations, but there are some obstacles you have to cut down first. The process for renting an apartment, condo, or house in Fort Wright differs a bit from other Northern Kentucky towns. So instead of tossing stones in the Licking River during the free time you have now, learn a bit about locating and leasing a pad in this town.

Are There Any Specials?

Well, 69.5 percent of homes are detached houses. That means you get the greatest selection with house rentals in Fort Wright. However, if you are searching for apartment homes, fear not! The other 30.5 percent are a mix of duplexes, town homes, condos, and apartments. That's what life is all about in Northern Kentucky. You get a choice on how you want to live. Puff on cigars in your studio or play darts in your three bedroom house. You can get it all in Fort Wright.

Don't Take a Walk

The renter-occupancy rate of 25.6 percent is manageable. However, Fort Wright is valued for its atmosphere and proximity to downtown Cincinnati. That means that you don't get a high number of available rental pads. Think of it like this: there are roughly 2,500 housing units in a city of under 6,000 people. The amount of housing is sufficient, but is not ample. Hence, in your house or apartment search here, you must prepare in advance. Understand that the presence of numerous schools in the area makes people much more likely to move during summer vacation. Understand that the weather in the winter makes winter a slow time for the market. Therefore, if you want to get a pad within one month's time, spring or early summer is when you should choose to move to Fort Wright. If personal obligations dictate your arrival time, start searching five weeks before your arrival. You may not need five weeks, but more is better than not enough.

Can You Move into the Place Today?

While touring pads in Fort Wright, you may find a large discrepancy in how well places have been maintained. 34.2 percent of units were built prior to the 1960s. While many have only improved with time, some have declined. Be sure to check for issues in whatever place you tour, regardless of whether you are fishing for large houses or studio apartments for rent. George Clooney would check a place from ceiling to floor before he decided to rent it. You should do the same.

Sign and Cheer!

Completing the lease is exciting. It's so exciting that you may feel the need to go out and have some shots of Jim Beam. That's Kentucky whiskey. Anyway, in order to start your celebration of moving into a new place, you are going to need to pay one or two month's worth of rent in advance. Additionally, a security deposit should help cover the damage from your whiskey parties. Landlords typically check your credit standing and want verification of employment or funds. Having references from previous landlords helps prove you are an awesome tenant. You generally deal with landlords here, but sometimes you get housing management firms. Regardless, be polite, friendly, and ready to show you are a solid tenant. With a little negotiation skills and some jokes, you could end up with free heat.

Fort Wright Neighborhoods

Fort Wright may not cover a large area of space (3.5 square miles), but the city can be split into three separate sections. While there is no core district, some spots suit social butterflies. Other areas fit those who want their own space. Fort Wright has it all when it comes to housing and it also has it all when it comes to neighborhoods. Live in the zone that flows with your interests and needs.

Devou Park: In the north section of town and near Fort Mitchell, this 'hood features Devou Park, which has absolutely breathtaking views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline. Other notable spots include Fort Mitchell Country Club, Skyline Chili, and bus lines along Dixie Highway. Due to the terrain, a car, or patience to take public transit, is necessary.

Highland Avenue: This 'hood is near Fort Wright Elementary School, the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum, and many houses and apartments. Learn a bit about local history. The neighborhood around this road has nearby bus stops, but requires a car if you want to get anywhere quickly.

Madison Pike/Interstate-275: Buy produce at Club Chef. Toss ball at Pioneer Park. Enjoy proximity to major retail centers. This is perhaps one of the most convenient areas of town. I-275 makes traversing the greater area simple, as well. This is the most walkable part of Fort Wright, but is still extremely car-dependent.

Living in Fort Wright

Here are three words for you to jot down as you begin your search for a rental in Fort Wright: get a vehicle! Did you hear that correctly? Get a car. Walking and biking are good for getting in shape here, but not much more than that. Taking the bus can work, but will waste a good deal of your time.

Fort Wright may be located in Kentucky, but it belongs to the thriving Cincinnati region. Go to Paul Brown Stadium and cheer on the Bengals. Have a beer beside the Ohio River before you tour the famous Newport Aquarium. Head to Mount Adams and visit the Cincinnati Museum of Art. Enjoy the area in which Fort Wright sits. The locals here sure do.

When you can't go out and soak up the greater area, Fort Wright has ample entertainment within its limits. The James A. Ramage Civil War Museum can teach you a bit about the proud local history. Dickmann's Cafe, with sand volleyball and fried pickles, is a great spot to make new friends. Fort Wright Family Restaurant, Sub-Station II, and Skyline Chili (the most famous Cincinnati chili brand) bring flavor to the forefront. For recreation, Devou Park, which features a championship golf course, satisfies, as does Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Twin Oaks Golf and Plantation Club, and Summit Hills Country Club.

Fort Wright, when it comes down to it, offers all that you could possibly need, from green onions at Kroger to eggplant at the Szechuan Garden Restaurant. In terms of entertainment, lifestyle, and housing, this city lacks nothing. Move to Fort Wright and take advantage of all that this wonderful small city has to offer. It may not be paradise, but it can bring bliss.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Wright?
The average rent price for Fort Wright rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Wright?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Wright area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Wright?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Wright from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.

