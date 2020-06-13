102 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY📍
Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree.
The job in front of you is not as difficult as Daniel Boone's explorations, but there are some obstacles you have to cut down first. The process for renting an apartment, condo, or house in Fort Wright differs a bit from other Northern Kentucky towns. So instead of tossing stones in the Licking River during the free time you have now, learn a bit about locating and leasing a pad in this town.
Are There Any Specials?
Well, 69.5 percent of homes are detached houses. That means you get the greatest selection with house rentals in Fort Wright. However, if you are searching for apartment homes, fear not! The other 30.5 percent are a mix of duplexes, town homes, condos, and apartments. That's what life is all about in Northern Kentucky. You get a choice on how you want to live. Puff on cigars in your studio or play darts in your three bedroom house. You can get it all in Fort Wright.
Don't Take a Walk
The renter-occupancy rate of 25.6 percent is manageable. However, Fort Wright is valued for its atmosphere and proximity to downtown Cincinnati. That means that you don't get a high number of available rental pads. Think of it like this: there are roughly 2,500 housing units in a city of under 6,000 people. The amount of housing is sufficient, but is not ample. Hence, in your house or apartment search here, you must prepare in advance. Understand that the presence of numerous schools in the area makes people much more likely to move during summer vacation. Understand that the weather in the winter makes winter a slow time for the market. Therefore, if you want to get a pad within one month's time, spring or early summer is when you should choose to move to Fort Wright. If personal obligations dictate your arrival time, start searching five weeks before your arrival. You may not need five weeks, but more is better than not enough.
Can You Move into the Place Today?
While touring pads in Fort Wright, you may find a large discrepancy in how well places have been maintained. 34.2 percent of units were built prior to the 1960s. While many have only improved with time, some have declined. Be sure to check for issues in whatever place you tour, regardless of whether you are fishing for large houses or studio apartments for rent. George Clooney would check a place from ceiling to floor before he decided to rent it. You should do the same.
Sign and Cheer!
Completing the lease is exciting. It's so exciting that you may feel the need to go out and have some shots of Jim Beam. That's Kentucky whiskey. Anyway, in order to start your celebration of moving into a new place, you are going to need to pay one or two month's worth of rent in advance. Additionally, a security deposit should help cover the damage from your whiskey parties. Landlords typically check your credit standing and want verification of employment or funds. Having references from previous landlords helps prove you are an awesome tenant. You generally deal with landlords here, but sometimes you get housing management firms. Regardless, be polite, friendly, and ready to show you are a solid tenant. With a little negotiation skills and some jokes, you could end up with free heat.
Fort Wright may not cover a large area of space (3.5 square miles), but the city can be split into three separate sections. While there is no core district, some spots suit social butterflies. Other areas fit those who want their own space. Fort Wright has it all when it comes to housing and it also has it all when it comes to neighborhoods. Live in the zone that flows with your interests and needs.
Devou Park: In the north section of town and near Fort Mitchell, this 'hood features Devou Park, which has absolutely breathtaking views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline. Other notable spots include Fort Mitchell Country Club, Skyline Chili, and bus lines along Dixie Highway. Due to the terrain, a car, or patience to take public transit, is necessary.
Highland Avenue: This 'hood is near Fort Wright Elementary School, the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum, and many houses and apartments. Learn a bit about local history. The neighborhood around this road has nearby bus stops, but requires a car if you want to get anywhere quickly.
Madison Pike/Interstate-275: Buy produce at Club Chef. Toss ball at Pioneer Park. Enjoy proximity to major retail centers. This is perhaps one of the most convenient areas of town. I-275 makes traversing the greater area simple, as well. This is the most walkable part of Fort Wright, but is still extremely car-dependent.
Here are three words for you to jot down as you begin your search for a rental in Fort Wright: get a vehicle! Did you hear that correctly? Get a car. Walking and biking are good for getting in shape here, but not much more than that. Taking the bus can work, but will waste a good deal of your time.
Fort Wright may be located in Kentucky, but it belongs to the thriving Cincinnati region. Go to Paul Brown Stadium and cheer on the Bengals. Have a beer beside the Ohio River before you tour the famous Newport Aquarium. Head to Mount Adams and visit the Cincinnati Museum of Art. Enjoy the area in which Fort Wright sits. The locals here sure do.
When you can't go out and soak up the greater area, Fort Wright has ample entertainment within its limits. The James A. Ramage Civil War Museum can teach you a bit about the proud local history. Dickmann's Cafe, with sand volleyball and fried pickles, is a great spot to make new friends. Fort Wright Family Restaurant, Sub-Station II, and Skyline Chili (the most famous Cincinnati chili brand) bring flavor to the forefront. For recreation, Devou Park, which features a championship golf course, satisfies, as does Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Twin Oaks Golf and Plantation Club, and Summit Hills Country Club.
Fort Wright, when it comes down to it, offers all that you could possibly need, from green onions at Kroger to eggplant at the Szechuan Garden Restaurant. In terms of entertainment, lifestyle, and housing, this city lacks nothing. Move to Fort Wright and take advantage of all that this wonderful small city has to offer. It may not be paradise, but it can bring bliss.