All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4906 Dancer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4906 Dancer Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

4906 Dancer Drive

4906 Dancer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4906 Dancer Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOUTH EAST / FRANKLIN TWP

Great location and beautiful family style ranch home! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage. Master bedroom with Walk-In closet. Family room and beautiful fire place. Large patio and fenced yard. Available immediately. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Dancer Drive have any available units?
4906 Dancer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Dancer Drive have?
Some of 4906 Dancer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Dancer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Dancer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Dancer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Dancer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4906 Dancer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Dancer Drive offers parking.
Does 4906 Dancer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Dancer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Dancer Drive have a pool?
No, 4906 Dancer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Dancer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4906 Dancer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Dancer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Dancer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College