4906 Dancer Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237 I65-South Emerson
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
SOUTH EAST / FRANKLIN TWP
Great location and beautiful family style ranch home! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage. Master bedroom with Walk-In closet. Family room and beautiful fire place. Large patio and fenced yard. Available immediately. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 4906 Dancer Drive have any available units?
4906 Dancer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.