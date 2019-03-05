All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:54 PM

Location

4825 West Caven Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Roomy, private 2 bedroom (plus bonus room upstairs) 1 bath double with stove and refrigerator provided.Washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage!
Schedule a viewing today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 West Caven Street have any available units?
4825 West Caven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 West Caven Street have?
Some of 4825 West Caven Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 West Caven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4825 West Caven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 West Caven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 West Caven Street is pet friendly.
Does 4825 West Caven Street offer parking?
Yes, 4825 West Caven Street offers parking.
Does 4825 West Caven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 West Caven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 West Caven Street have a pool?
No, 4825 West Caven Street does not have a pool.
Does 4825 West Caven Street have accessible units?
No, 4825 West Caven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 West Caven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4825 West Caven Street does not have units with dishwashers.

