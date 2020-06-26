All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

4212 S Walcott St

4212 South Walcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

4212 South Walcott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
PERRY TOWNSHIP - POPULAR UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS AREA 3BR/2BA AVAILABLE NOW! Brick ranch with lots of living space on cul-de-sac. Covered front porch and updated landscaping. Gorgeous fenced back yard with covered patio. Newer carpeting and fireplace in family room. Some appliances included. 1 car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 S Walcott St have any available units?
4212 S Walcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 S Walcott St have?
Some of 4212 S Walcott St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 S Walcott St currently offering any rent specials?
4212 S Walcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 S Walcott St pet-friendly?
No, 4212 S Walcott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4212 S Walcott St offer parking?
Yes, 4212 S Walcott St offers parking.
Does 4212 S Walcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 S Walcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 S Walcott St have a pool?
No, 4212 S Walcott St does not have a pool.
Does 4212 S Walcott St have accessible units?
No, 4212 S Walcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 S Walcott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 S Walcott St does not have units with dishwashers.
