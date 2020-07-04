3928 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Nice brick home with large living room and eat in kitchen. Hardwood flooring and new ceramic tile in kitchen. Basement and fenced in back yard. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3928 Audubon have any available units?
3928 Audubon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.