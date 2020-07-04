All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3928 Audubon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3928 Audubon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3928 Audubon

3928 North Audubon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3928 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Nice brick home with large living room and eat in kitchen. Hardwood flooring and new ceramic tile in kitchen. Basement and fenced in back yard. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Audubon have any available units?
3928 Audubon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3928 Audubon currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Audubon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Audubon pet-friendly?
No, 3928 Audubon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3928 Audubon offer parking?
No, 3928 Audubon does not offer parking.
Does 3928 Audubon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 Audubon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Audubon have a pool?
No, 3928 Audubon does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Audubon have accessible units?
No, 3928 Audubon does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Audubon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 Audubon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 Audubon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 Audubon does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College