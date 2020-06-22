All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

3818 South Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have any available units?
3818 South Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3818 South Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
3818 South Dearborn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 South Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 South Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 3818 South Dearborn Street does offer parking.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 South Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 3818 South Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 3818 South Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 South Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 South Dearborn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 South Dearborn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
