2407 N Capitol Ave 4

Unit 4 Available 04/01/19 2407 N Capitol Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 21335



**OPEN HOUSE: Wednesday, March 20th 3pm - 5pm**



Come see this UNIQUE two-level apartment in a nice neighborhood close to downtown.



High end finishes in an apartment close enough to downtown but just far enough away for peace and quiet.



We pride ourselves on ensuring we deliver a comfortable living space you are proud to come home to. This is a two-story apartment unit. Living, dining and 1 bedroom + office on the main level. Walk up the stairs into your master suite sanctuary with multiple seating areas, bathroom & HUGE walk-in closet!



2 Bedroom + Office (Flex-Bedroom)/ 2 Bath.

- Light filled office or Jr/Flex Bedroom at the front of the apartment

- All appliances

- WIFI

- Washer & Dryer in the unit

- Light-filled apt with big windows

- Upstairs Master Suite with spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and a unique sitting area

- Backyard space



Want to have a pet? Not a problem. $20/month Pet Fee + $250 refundable pet fee.

$25/month utility fee (Water/Trash/WIFI)

