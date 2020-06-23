All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

2407 N Capitol Ave 4

2407 N Capitol Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2407 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 4 Available 04/01/19 2407 N Capitol Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 21335

**OPEN HOUSE: Wednesday, March 20th 3pm - 5pm**

Come see this UNIQUE two-level apartment in a nice neighborhood close to downtown.

High end finishes in an apartment close enough to downtown but just far enough away for peace and quiet.

We pride ourselves on ensuring we deliver a comfortable living space you are proud to come home to. This is a two-story apartment unit. Living, dining and 1 bedroom + office on the main level. Walk up the stairs into your master suite sanctuary with multiple seating areas, bathroom & HUGE walk-in closet!

2 Bedroom + Office (Flex-Bedroom)/ 2 Bath.
- Light filled office or Jr/Flex Bedroom at the front of the apartment
- All appliances
- WIFI
- Washer & Dryer in the unit
- Light-filled apt with big windows
- Upstairs Master Suite with spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet and a unique sitting area
- Backyard space

Want to have a pet? Not a problem. $20/month Pet Fee + $250 refundable pet fee.
$25/month utility fee (Water/Trash/WIFI)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21335
Property Id 21335

(RLNE4774800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have any available units?
2407 N Capitol Ave 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have?
Some of 2407 N Capitol Ave 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2407 N Capitol Ave 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 offer parking?
No, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 N Capitol Ave 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
