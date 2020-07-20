All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

10028 Arapahoe Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Eastside Home Featuring Vaulted Ceilings
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,560 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Le

(RLNE4979485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have any available units?
10028 Arapahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have?
Some of 10028 Arapahoe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Arapahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Arapahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Arapahoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 Arapahoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Arapahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Arapahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10028 Arapahoe Drive has a pool.
Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 10028 Arapahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 Arapahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Arapahoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
