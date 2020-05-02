727 Red Leaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, recently installed carpet, and so much more! As a bonus, the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with quartz granite tops and an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive, including the master bedrooms suite, which is ideally located on the main level. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.