All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 727 Red Leaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
727 Red Leaf Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

727 Red Leaf Lane

727 Red Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

727 Red Leaf Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, recently installed carpet, and so much more! As a bonus, the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with quartz granite tops and an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive, including the master bedrooms suite, which is ideally located on the main level. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Red Leaf Lane have any available units?
727 Red Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Red Leaf Lane have?
Some of 727 Red Leaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Red Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
727 Red Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Red Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 727 Red Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 727 Red Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 727 Red Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 727 Red Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Red Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Red Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 727 Red Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 727 Red Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 727 Red Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Red Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Red Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University