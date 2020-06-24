All apartments in Greenwood
615 Oak Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

615 Oak Drive

615 Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Oak Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,509 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Oak Drive have any available units?
615 Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Oak Drive have?
Some of 615 Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 615 Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 615 Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
