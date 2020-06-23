All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

2785 Grand Fir Drive

2785 Grand Fir Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Grand Fir Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths & Nearly 1400 SF! You'll fall in love from the moment you step into the entryway & into the Huge Great Room w/Soaring Cathedral Ceiling! Large Dining Area opens into Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances w/Tons of Cabinets and Counters! Spacious Master Suite has Cathedral Ceiling & Private Bath, & Bedrooms 2 & 3 are Good Size. There's also a main level Laundry Room & 2 Car Attached Garage!

(RLNE4599441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
2785 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 2785 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2785 Grand Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 2785 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 2785 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
