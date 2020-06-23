2785 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths & Nearly 1400 SF! You'll fall in love from the moment you step into the entryway & into the Huge Great Room w/Soaring Cathedral Ceiling! Large Dining Area opens into Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances w/Tons of Cabinets and Counters! Spacious Master Suite has Cathedral Ceiling & Private Bath, & Bedrooms 2 & 3 are Good Size. There's also a main level Laundry Room & 2 Car Attached Garage!



(RLNE4599441)