1429 Frontier Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:44 PM

1429 Frontier Drive

1429 Frontier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Frontier Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
UPscale 3 level town-home located in Center Grove! Ready to move-in w/ 1,800 SF of living space, featuring open concept floor plan, crown moldings, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, cherry kitchen cabinets w/ matching black appliances, vaulted ceiling bedrooms, upstairs laundry room, master bed + build-in desk space, master bath w/ garden tub + double sinks, 2-car garage, and the community includes a private lake, walking path, and playground. Come and see it today! $40 mandatory application fee.

No pets allowed. 1st month rent ($1300) and deposit ($1300) due upfront. walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/74EZ1n_-Bgw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Frontier Drive have any available units?
1429 Frontier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Frontier Drive have?
Some of 1429 Frontier Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Frontier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Frontier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Frontier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Frontier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1429 Frontier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Frontier Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 Frontier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Frontier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Frontier Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 Frontier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Frontier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 Frontier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Frontier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Frontier Drive has units with dishwashers.

