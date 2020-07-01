1429 Frontier Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

UPscale 3 level town-home located in Center Grove! Ready to move-in w/ 1,800 SF of living space, featuring open concept floor plan, crown moldings, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, cherry kitchen cabinets w/ matching black appliances, vaulted ceiling bedrooms, upstairs laundry room, master bed + build-in desk space, master bath w/ garden tub + double sinks, 2-car garage, and the community includes a private lake, walking path, and playground. Come and see it today! $40 mandatory application fee.



No pets allowed. 1st month rent ($1300) and deposit ($1300) due upfront. walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/74EZ1n_-Bgw