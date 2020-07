Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed bike storage coffee bar fire pit hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*At Railway Plaza you will have the luxury of walking to the train station while living minutes from restaurants, shopping, Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Or stay at home and take advantage of the fully equipped fitness area, deluxe business center or heated pool. Each residence features quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. If you enjoy first class living, then you can't afford to miss the train to Railway Plaza...Jump on board!