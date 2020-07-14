500 Station Blvd

Lease Length: 3, 6 and 9 months, 1 year or morePlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant or married couple
Deposit: Waived
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds and 100 lbs max allowed
Parking Details: Extra Parking Spot (In Garage) $125.
Storage Details: Extra Storage Fee $30