Naperville, IL
500 Station Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

500 Station Blvd

675 Station Blvd · (630) 412-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Summer Rent Special: Feel the Breeze with up to $3,000 off your first month rent!
Location

675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525-221 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 675-520 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 500-409 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 770-329 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 525-418 · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 500 Station Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
sauna
smoke-free community
yoga
500 Station offers the best value for Luxury, Pet-Friendly Living in Aurora, IL. Choose from a variety of one, two- & three-bedroom floorplans equipped with in-unit laundry, gourmet kitchens and a variety of beautiful views.

To compliment these wonderful apartments, 500 Station provides the most luxurious amenities in Naperville or Aurora! Take a dip in the resort-style swimming pool while our on-site restaurant BLVD delivers lunch. Get a workout in at the 24 hour, state-of-the-art 2,500 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center. Leave your vehicle in the heated parking garage and enjoy our exclusive shuttle service to Downtown Naperville & Route 59 Train Station.

Schedule a tour today to see everything 500 Station Apartments has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6 and 9 months, 1 year or more
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant or married couple
Deposit: Waived
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds and 100 lbs max allowed
Parking Details: Extra Parking Spot (In Garage) $125.
Storage Details: Extra Storage Fee $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Station Blvd have any available units?
500 Station Blvd has 8 units available starting at $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Station Blvd have?
Some of 500 Station Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Station Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
500 Station Blvd is offering the following rent specials: Summer Rent Special: Feel the Breeze with up to $3,000 off your first month rent!
Is 500 Station Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 500 Station Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd offers parking.
Does 500 Station Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Station Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd has a pool.
Does 500 Station Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd has accessible units.
Does 500 Station Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Station Blvd has units with dishwashers.
