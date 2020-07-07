All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Windscape of Naperville

896 Benedetti Dr · (410) 941-0958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and lease within 72-hours of your virtual tour and enjoy $500 off when you move in by 6/30/2020 and $300 off when you move in by 7/15/2020. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply.
Location

896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17-106 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 24-101 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 05-107 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 18-204 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 19-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windscape of Naperville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
dog park
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Come home to Windscape of Naperville Apartments in Naperville, Illinois. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets or select one our newly renovated styles with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.Our professional management ensures that our great amenities including a gas grill with pergola, sand volleyball court, swimming pool, tennis courts and fitness center stay well-maintained for your enjoyment.Come home to the pet friendly community of Windscape of Naperville and discover why so many people love calling us home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windscape of Naperville have any available units?
Windscape of Naperville has 12 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Windscape of Naperville have?
Some of Windscape of Naperville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windscape of Naperville currently offering any rent specials?
Windscape of Naperville is offering the following rent specials: Look and lease within 72-hours of your virtual tour and enjoy $500 off when you move in by 6/30/2020 and $300 off when you move in by 7/15/2020. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply.
Is Windscape of Naperville pet-friendly?
Yes, Windscape of Naperville is pet friendly.
Does Windscape of Naperville offer parking?
Yes, Windscape of Naperville offers parking.
Does Windscape of Naperville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windscape of Naperville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windscape of Naperville have a pool?
Yes, Windscape of Naperville has a pool.
Does Windscape of Naperville have accessible units?
No, Windscape of Naperville does not have accessible units.
Does Windscape of Naperville have units with dishwashers?
No, Windscape of Naperville does not have units with dishwashers.
