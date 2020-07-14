All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Orion 59

30W041 Flamenco Ct · (630) 361-0455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$250 OFF FOR MOVE-INS BY JUNE 30th!
Location

30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 053-104 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 055-304 · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 665-301 · Avail. now

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 072-104 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 050-204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 061-301 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orion 59.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
tennis court
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Coming soon! Beautiful outdoor lounge with a fire pit, relaxing seating, and grill stations. Soon-to-be apartment home upgrades including granite counter tops, plank vinyl flooring, new lighting packages, upgraded kitchen sink, and stainless-steel appliances.
Discover 59 reasons to make Orion 59 your new home and discover a new standard of living. Combining one and two-bedroom apartments in Naperville, IL, with mature landscapes and modern amenities, our community is the perfect retreat at the end of a busy day. Pets allowed!

Located right off Rt. 59, with easy access to I-88 and a quick walk to the Naperville train station, Orion 59 puts you minutes away from tranquil parks and exciting shopping destinations. We are no more than 15 minutes from Fox Valley Mall, Chicago Premium Outlets, Top Golf of Naperville, Meijer, and Jewel Os

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orion 59 have any available units?
Orion 59 has 10 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does Orion 59 have?
Some of Orion 59's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orion 59 currently offering any rent specials?
Orion 59 is offering the following rent specials: $250 OFF FOR MOVE-INS BY JUNE 30th!
Is Orion 59 pet-friendly?
Yes, Orion 59 is pet friendly.
Does Orion 59 offer parking?
Yes, Orion 59 offers parking.
Does Orion 59 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Orion 59 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Orion 59 have a pool?
Yes, Orion 59 has a pool.
Does Orion 59 have accessible units?
No, Orion 59 does not have accessible units.
Does Orion 59 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orion 59 has units with dishwashers.
