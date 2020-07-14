Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry business center courtyard tennis court

Coming soon! Beautiful outdoor lounge with a fire pit, relaxing seating, and grill stations. Soon-to-be apartment home upgrades including granite counter tops, plank vinyl flooring, new lighting packages, upgraded kitchen sink, and stainless-steel appliances.

Discover 59 reasons to make Orion 59 your new home and discover a new standard of living. Combining one and two-bedroom apartments in Naperville, IL, with mature landscapes and modern amenities, our community is the perfect retreat at the end of a busy day. Pets allowed!



Located right off Rt. 59, with easy access to I-88 and a quick walk to the Naperville train station, Orion 59 puts you minutes away from tranquil parks and exciting shopping destinations. We are no more than 15 minutes from Fox Valley Mall, Chicago Premium Outlets, Top Golf of Naperville, Meijer, and Jewel Os