Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:55 PM

224 Tanoak Lane

224 Tanoak Lane · (708) 426-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage. Really close to Trader Joe's and Downtown Naperville.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Tanoak Lane have any available units?
224 Tanoak Lane has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Tanoak Lane have?
Some of 224 Tanoak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Tanoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
224 Tanoak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Tanoak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Tanoak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 224 Tanoak Lane does offer parking.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Tanoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane have a pool?
No, 224 Tanoak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 224 Tanoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Tanoak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Tanoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Tanoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
